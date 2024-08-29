News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GREASE Comes to the Gallery Theater in McMinnville

Performances run September 6 to 29, 2024.

By: Aug. 29, 2024
GREASE Comes to the Gallery Theater in McMinnville Image
The Gallery Theater of McMinnville, Oregon has announced the opening of the next season show, Grease, on Friday, September 6, 2024. The opening night performance will be followed by a reception for patrons, cast, and the Production Team.

Join Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby socks and pedal pushers. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko meets good girl Sandy Dumbrowski one summer, but when they head to Rydell High things change between them.

Set to the sound of the 1950s, this rollicking musical features such hit songs as "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightning," "We Go Together," and more.

See why this enduring show had an 8-year run on Broadway, two subsequent revivals, innumerable school and community productions and places among the world's most popular musicals.

Show dates: September 6 to 29, 2024
Show times: Fridays 7:30 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m.
Ticket prices: Adult $20, Senior $18, Student $16
Recommended ages: 11+




