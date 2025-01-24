FUN HOME to be Presented at Metropolitan Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The musical Fun Home is coming to Vancouver at Metropolitan Performing Arts! Based on the graphic memoir by Alison Bechnel, with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and score by Jeanine Tesori, this piece was shortlisted for the Pulitzer Prize and won the Best Musical Tony award in 2016.

A unique coming of age story follows Alison Bechnel's character through two crucial time periods in her life: when she was 10 years old and during her freshman year of college. The 10-year-old Alison focuses on her relationship with her father and hiding who he really is; and the freshmen Alison navigates her newfound queer identity. Following the themes of pain, loss, and grief, but also celebrating who you really are; only then can you take off and fly!

This musical is made up of our talented local scene from Vancouver and Portland. Featuring: Danielle Valentine, Chris Brantley, Morgan James, Adeline Sergi, Grace Montgomery, Henry Tullis, Luca Sergi, Conner Esteb, Lennox Blodgett, and Cora Beeman. Guided by expert hand Bryce Britton, choreographed by Shannon Jung, and musical direction by Alex Trull. Bryce cannot contain his excitement and passion for his experience thus far writing, "the musical's blend of love, loss, and joy creates such an emotional and powerful experience, I leave rehearsal every night in awe of the incredible work these actors are doing onstage."

Join them in their VIP night for delectable refreshments and pre-show musical entertainment before the opening night performance. Tickets for "FUN HOME the MUSICAL" are available for purchase at mpa.booktix.com or by contacting the box office at (360) 975-1585. For more information and updates, please visit metropolitanperformingarts.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram, @metropolitanperformingarts.

Comments