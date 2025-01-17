David Finckel and Wu Han Come to Chamber Music Northwest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) will present cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han—a duo revered for both their musical prowess and artistic leadership. Playing together for the first time in Portland, the couple brings a lively program to The Old Church featuring three of Russia’s most well-known 20th century composers at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6.

When it comes to the greatest chamber musician pairings, few can hold a candle to the incomparable powerhouse duo of the revered esteemed David Finckel and pianist Wu Han! Indefatigable titans of American chamber music as the artistic directors of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center since 2004, and Music@Menlo founders and artistic directors since 2002, this irrepressible husband and wife team who (like CMNW’s artistic directors) are rock stars of the chamber music world. Their exquisite lyricism, superb virtuosity, theatrical flair, and musical insight will make for an evening of simply unforgettable mid-century Russian music.

From Artistic Director Gloria Chien: “David Finckel and Wu Han are not only celebrated musicians, visionary leaders, and fierce entrepreneurs, but also trailblazers in establishing the chamber music artform and dedicated mentors to countless young musicians. More personally, they are two of the most special people in my life and biggest inspirations. My deeply fulfilling life in chamber music was profoundly shaped by my summers at the Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival & Institute where they are the artistic directors. They always lead by example and show us that nothing is impossible. Now as CMNW’s artistic directors, Soovin and I are proud to welcome them back to Portland, and I know their presence and artistry will make a lasting impact on our community.”

CONCERT PROGRAM

NIKOLAI MYASKOVSKY (1881-1950) Cello Sonata No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 81

Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953) Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF (1873-1943) Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19

Comments