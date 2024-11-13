CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Opens At Gallery Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gallery Theater of McMinnville, Oregon has announced the opening of its final 2024 season show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, on Friday, November 22, 2024.

The opening night performance will be followed by a reception for patrons, cast, and the Production Team.

Everyone's favorite flying car comes to life in this musical adaptation of the beloved family film.

An eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts sets about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap with the help of his children. They soon discover the car has magical properties, including the ability to float and take flight.

Trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself. The family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and batty Grandpa Potts to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher.

Music and Lyrics by: Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Adapted for the Stage by: Jeremy Sams

Licensed Script Adapted by: Ray Roderick

Based on the MGM Motion Picture

Directed by: Katrina Godderz

Featuring: Carolyn Aicher, Cathy Aicher, Kendall Buckmaster, Joseph Cannon, Dave Ferry, David Foss, Matt Foss, Ezra Francois, Callum Godfrey, Bec Hasel, Clementine Lindman, Lisa Lindman, Charity Livingston, Adrian Martin, Thomas Millage, Daric Moore, Gavin Newhouse, Ava Olson, Clark Olson, John Olson, Karen Olson, Nora Olson, Owen Olson, Mary Jane Palmer, Rich Pratt, Samantha Reed, Payton Russ, Harper Smith, Sören Smithrud, Sara Terrill, Rowan Wardell, Carter Whitfield, Ryan Wist, Juniper Wright, Miranda Zini

