BLOOD BROTHERS and the Soul Box Project Set for March 2020 Collaboration

Opening March 5 and running through March 21st is the return of BLOOD BROTHERS.

In 1998, triangle produced this Oliver Award winning - multi-Broadway nominated musical to critical acclaim. Over the years, our patrons have asked for several shows to return to our stage and this is one of them.

Have you never heard the story of the Johnstone Twins?

Playwright Willy Russell's (Shirley Valentine & Educating Rita) only musical ran 27 years in London and 3 years in the US. Shawn Rogers as the Narrator returns to reprieve his 1998 role, with Lisamarie Harrison and Caitlin Brooke (member of Actors Equity) as the two women at the center of this show. Newcomers to our stage Tyler Hendrix and Richie Stone play the twins separated at birth and through a superstition, are doomed from birth.

Before the show and at intermission, patrons are invited to participate in the rehearsal room which is right off the main lobby to make Soul Boxes.

What is a Soul Box? Over 65,000 people are killed or injured by gunfire in the U.S. every year. *Gun violence. Defense. Accidents. Suicide. Statistics can tell us facts, but they do not reveal the pain. How do we put meaning to those numbers? The Soul Box Project is showing people the numbers. We are collecting one hand-folded origami box for every victim of gunfire in the U.S. and displaying tens of thousands of them in public spaces around the country. When people see the numbers, they feel the magnitude of this gunfire epidemic. All Boxes made will be incorporated into our traveling exhibits, including our exhibit on the National Mall in Washington DC on October 17 - 18, 2020.

This is the AIDS style Quilt of 2020.

Join in the celebration of Blood Brothers return and while at the theatre, make a Soul Box. Each box made represents a life lost to gun violence.

March 5-21

Thursday, Friday, Saturday @ 7:30 Sunday, March 15th at 2 pm

For tickets/information: 503-239-5919 or www.trianglepro.org

All seats are reserved

Tickets are from $15 to $35

triangle productions! @ The Sandy Plaza

1785 NE Sandy Blvd MB # 2 Portland OR 97232





