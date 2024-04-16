PARADE, FUNNY GIRL And More Available for PNC Broadway In Kansas City Season Membership Packages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PNC Broadway in Kansas City has announced that new Season Ticket Packages for the 24–25 Broadway season are available now.

The 24–25 PNC Broadway in Kansas City season for Music Hall and the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts will include the following Broadway touring productions: FUNNY GIRL, CHICAGO, PARADE, BEETLEJUICE, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, Disney's THE LION KING and THE WIZ. The 24–25 season will also include Judy Collins as a season add-on. Information about each national touring Broadway production can be found below.

FUNNY GIRL

Dec. 3–8, 2024

Music Hall

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN!

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don't Rain On My Parade,” “I'm the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

CHICAGO

Jan. 7–12, 2025

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway's longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, we're just getting started.

Come on, babe! Head to CHICAGO!

We're hotter than ever.

PARADE

Jan. 28–Feb. 2, 2025

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline).

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, PARADE reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

PARADE has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. The New York Times said, “this revival, filled with deft flourishes by director Michael Arden, recalls an era of big casts, big stories, and big talent – a time when musicals actually felt like events.” Entertainment Weekly called PARADE “the most gorgeous production on Broadway.” Time Out New York stated that “PARADE will echo for a long time to come. See it before the parade passes by.”

PARADE is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

BEETLEJUICE

Feb. 18–23, 2025

Music Hall

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Kansas City.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

March 15, 2025

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

In her 50-plus years in music, Judy Collins has always exhibited impeccable taste in songcraft.

The award-winning singer-songwriter is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her poetically poignant original compositions. On her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, she curated a stunning collection featuring originals alongside songs by not-yet household names such as Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Her discerning palette and literary gifts have enabled her to evolve into a poetic, storyteller-songwriter.