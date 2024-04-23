triangle productions! Concludes 34th Season With FLO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



triangle productions! will conclude its 34th season with FLO, the back story on how three girls became 'The Supremes'.

Florence Ballard was 14 years old when she along with her friends Mary Wilson and Betty McGlown was asked to be the ‘girl group’ of the Primes (who later became The Temptations). Mary’s other friend, Diane Ross, joined soon after and became The Primettes. They languished as a group, Betty dropped out and one afternoon after trying to find a name, Flo came up with the name The Supremes, “Like the bread.” (Yes, at the time there was a bread brand, Supreme in Detroit). These girls, who all lived in the Brewster Projects of Detroit, would be taken under the wing of Berry Gordy. Until 1964, with the release of Where Did Our Love Go, they were known as the no-hit Supremes. That all changed and they became THE girl group for almost a decade as popular as The Beatles. This musical is about Florence Ballard and her journey. It is hoped it will dispel myths many people thought were true from the musical and movie Dreamgirls and the tragic incident that no woman should go through that changed Flo’s life and those around her forever.

The show is dedicated to Florence and the playwright's personal friend and mentor for the story, Miss Mary Wilson.

Directed by Donald Horn

Costume, set, props by Donald Horn

Stage Manager – Jason Coffey

Light design – Trevor Sargent

Wigs by Jane Holmes/See Jane