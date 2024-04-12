2024 Fertile Ground Festival Starts Today!

What:

Set in a town not so far away,

The Mural

tells the story of an in-debt, struggling soup-cafe owner named Denny who finally begins to see her business grow after painting a mural on an otherwise drab wall. But, the mural that seemed to bring business gets defaced, which turns out to be the final straw for Denny. With newfound community by her side, she is forced to find fierceness in herself she didn’t know she had by threatening the vandal to face her and to face consequences. Written by Alison Wesley, small-business owner and wife of a Portland-restaurateur, The Mural is like any good soup needs to be – a nourishing, balanced mix of many unique ingredients. It was born out of similar real-life experiences, the need for people to come together more than ever before and a heavy helping of fantasy.