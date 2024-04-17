CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE and R.E.S.P.E.C.T Added to 2024–2025 Ameren Illinois Broadway In Peoria Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild has announced two Season Add-On productions for the 24–25 AMEREIN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series at Peoria Civic Center. CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, the family-friendly holiday spectacular and R.E.S.P.E.C.T., the electrifying tribute to Aretha Franklin, will join the 24–25 Season alongside the previously announced engagements of ANNIE, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, CLUE, THE ADDAMS FAMILY and WICKED.

Season Memberships for the 24–25 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInPeoria.com. Tickets to CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. are available exclusively to Season Members now before the single ticket on-sale later this year. For priority offers, updates and news, please join our email list at BroadwayInPeoria.com.

The complete five-show Season Membership package plus Season Add-Ons are listed below.

FIVE-SHOW SERIES:

ANNIE, Jan. 21–22, 2025

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, Feb. 18–19, 2025

CLUE, April 1–2, 2025

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, June 17–18, 2025

WICKED, Aug. 20–31, 2025

SEASON ADD-ONS:

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, Dec. 17, 2024

R.E.S.P.E.C.T., March 23, 2025

Information about each Season Add-On production can be found here:

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE (SEASON ADD-ON)

Dec. 17, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. As the longest running cirque holiday theatrical event, this annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage. With an original musical score, twists on holiday classics sung live, and with new sets, scenery, and storylines, this ultimate holiday gift for the entire family is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (SEASON ADD-ON)

March 23, 2025

Peoria Civic Center

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more. You'll be out of your seat and dancing in the aisles as you lose yourself in the music that inspired a generation.

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com and The American Theatre Guild are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 24–25 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.