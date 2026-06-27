AMONG THE STARS To Hold Developmental Workshop With Staged Reading

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Among the Stars, a new original musical, will hold a two-week developmental workshop culminating in a staged reading.

Among the Stars follows a group of seekers in a remote desert community as they prepare for a rescue from space. When three outsiders arrive asking questions, certainty begins to crack, skeptics start to believe, and believers discover the terrifying freedom of doubt. Funny, heartfelt, and unexpectedly tender, Among the Stars is a new musical about belonging, faith, and what happens when the thing you were waiting for is not what saves you.

The musical, formerly known as Planet Eden, has roots in a 2011 developmental reading at Broadway Rose Musical Theatre Company in Tigard, Ore., and has been in active development since Douglas and Cobbs joined forces in early 2025.

The staged reading will feature Portland actors Kelsea Ashenbrenner as Lucy, Travis Bilenski as Harvey, Zeb Bodine as Reese, Kat Voboril as Bonnie, Sara Wright as Cricket, Benjamin Ball as The Captain, and Jeremy Buxton as Leon. Barney Stein serves as music director, and Bruce Akpan Hostetler directs.

Among the Stars features book by Joel Cobbs, music by Joel Cobbs and Kurt Crowley, and lyrics by Aaron Kirk Douglas, Joel Cobbs, and Kurt Crowley. The show is based on an original concept by Aaron Kirk Douglas and Kurt Crowley.

Crowley is best known as Music Supervisor and Broadway Orchestrator of the upcoming musical 'Warriors,' and music director of 'Hamilton.' Douglas is a member of the Dramatists Guild and a 1983 graduate of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Cobbs, also a Dramatists Guild member, is a graduate of the University of Alabama in Huntsville and a 2026 Stanley Drama Award semi-finalist.

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre is the workshop presenter. Bridgetown is a premier non-profit performing arts school in Portland providing professional "triple-threat" training in acting, dance, and vocal performance. Founded by industry veteran Rick Lewis, the conservatory features rigorous, process-oriented programs led by former Broadway professionals to prepare teens and adults for professional theater careers and top-tier college admissions.

The presentation is by invitation only on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre located at 711 SW 14th Ave., Portland.

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