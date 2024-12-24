Review: NAPOLI at Wroclaw Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Napoli 1841 is a great piece bringing a spirit of Italy, sun, and holidays. There is sea, great choreographies, freshness, and a flow that makes you feel young and full of life. Is a festive and energetic classical version of Bournonville's ballet, one of the most outstanding works of this remarkable choreographer. This ballet is recreated and updated for the Wroclaw Opera Ballet by Danish dancer and choreographer Johan Kobborg.

Firstly, there are choreographies, great movements in dance, and also in the background, which makes the scenes full of life and with so many details that sometimes I catch myself missing the main plot because I was following kids playing or sellers arguing. It’s a great art of taking care of every little detail, and here, Johan Kobborg and August Bournonville are ensuring that everything has its place.

As I mentioned, the plot is mainly set in Italy, and oh, how it can be felt. Maybe it’s autumn blues speaking, but I wanted to jump on the stage and stay in this idyllic environment forever (or at least for the next few months). It was like eating a floating island, sweet, fresh, light with a sweet taste of vanilla.

There are, of course, some more serious moments, terrifying even when the storm is coming, and there, the thrills thrive you from ups to toe. But like in every fairy tale, once the storm is gone, the sun is brighter than ever. So, as we go on this performance, it’s like going on a trip boat - floating with sensations and this blissful state where you don’t need anything else. This show is a perfect solution if you just want to switch off your mind and go on a journey, a beautiful journey where gravitation doesn’t exist. Watching dancers is like flying with them; it’s like nature’s way of saying hold my coffee, I’m gonna show off. they have such grace and effortlessness in their stage presence that is impressive and beautiful at once. Andrzej Malinowski, and Miho Okamura are making a great duet of lightness and finesse. Pablo Martinez Mendez as persona comica (so a character that should generate humor) is brilliant, and Lukasz Ozga as a director is great as always even in this grey hair.

I wish this play was shown more often; we could go to the opera instead of buying an extra blanket during long winter evenings.

Photo: Enenstudio

Reader Reviews