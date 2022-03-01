Winners Announced For the Pittsburgh Public Theater's 28th Annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest
This year’s contest was held at the O'Reilly Theater on Monday, February 28.
Pittsburgh Public Theater has announced the winners of the 28th Annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest. This year's contest was held at the O'Reilly Theater on Monday, February 28 for invited guests and streamed live on Facebook.
More than 400 area students from 60 schools competed in the preliminary rounds of this year's contest via video submissions of monologues and/or scenes chosen from the works of William Shakespeare. Teams of judges evaluated each participant and those with the highest scores progressed to the Showcase of Finalists. Students in grades 8 - 12 competed in the Upper Division, and grades 4 - 7 competed in the Lower Division. In addition to announcing the winners of this year's competition, Pittsburgh Public Theater awarded the Rob Zellers Award for Excellence in Arts Education to Guilia Petrucci, Founder and Executive Director of Dragon's Den in Homestead.
The judging lineup for this year's Showcase of Finalists includes Jamie Agnello, Shammen McCune, and Ricardo Vila-Roger.
Pittsburgh Public Theater will premiere this year's Empty Space Project collaboration with DaeMon Palmer and Shammen McCune. The Monologue Project features Shammen McCune performing "O for a Muse of Fire" from Shakespeare's Henry V. Please click HERE to watch this inspiring performance.
2022 FINALISTS & WINNERS
Lower Division Scenes
Claire Dietiker (Hermia), Lindsey Fitzgerald (Helena), Anvi Vaishya (Demetrius), Mira Murthy (Lysander), Boyce Middle School, A Midsummer Night's Dream
Ellie Tang (Cordelia) and Arjun Puri (King Lear), Carson Middle School, King Lear
Carmelita Ornleas (First Witch), Mina Crake (Second Witch), Marisol Gutierrez (Third Witch), Micah Kuntz (Macbeth), Dutch Ridge Elementary School, Macbeth
Laken Keith (Mistress Ford) and Claire Zurinsky (Mistress Page), Grandview Elementary School, Merry Wives of Windsor
WINNERS: Tose Adewumi (Bottom), Carson D'Antonio (Quince), Inika Hooda (Flute), Sewickley Academy, A Midsummer Night's Dream
Lower Division Monologues
Dynezia Caussmyo Grace (Oberon), Pittsburgh CAPA, A Midsummer Night's Dream
Maya Aronson (Jaques), Environmental Charter School, As You Like It
Lillian Mocker (Phebe), Environmental Charter School, As You Like It
Even Dyrud (Petruchio), Foster Elementary School, The Taming of the Shrew
WINNER: Adjoa Opoku-Dakwa (Calpurnia), Hope Academy, Julius Caesar
Jude Glover (Mark Antony), McMurray Elementary School, Julius Caesar
Upper Division Scenes
Carola Petrucci (Olivia), Robby Malnight (Maria), Wendoll Slade (Malvolio), Dragon's Den, Twelfth Night
WINNERS: Kai Suyama (Launce), Andrew Kaehly (Speed), Hampton High School, Two Gentleman of Verona
Kiana Bauer (Third Witch), Hallie Dong (First Witch), Grace Thomas (Second Witch), North Allegheny Intermediate High School, Macbeth
Eva Scandrett (Beatrice), David Hargraves (Benedick), Trinity Christian School, Much Ado About Nothing
Opal Miller (Mistress Paige), Armen Pettit (Mistress Ford), Ishaan Sharma (Falstaff), Upper St. Clair High School, Merry Wives of Windsor
Upper Division Monologues
Kymir Cogdell Freeman (Othello), Pittsburgh CAPA, Othello
Payton Heath (Malvolio), Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, Twelfth Night
WINNER (TIE): Cameron Tino (King Richard II), Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, Richard II
Madeline Sclichter (Imogen), Oakland Catholic High School, Cymbeline
Angelia Larson (Queen Margaret), Slippery Rock High School, Richard III
WINNER (TIE): Abigail Gilman (Jailer's Daughter), Steubenville High School, The Two Noble Kinsmen