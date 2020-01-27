VoiceGivers Choir to Perform at Holy Family Institute's Chapel

On Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at 7 p.m., Holy Family Institute will host a live choir concert in its chapel, produced and performed by VoiceGivers Choir, an organization founded in 2019 that aims to raise awareness of social issues in the Pittsburgh region through music.

Artistic Director Joe Stuligross chose music that reflects upon the needs and experiences of children who have been separated from their families. "We present music that evokes the horrific trauma of separation while highlighting the important work of Holy Family in finding reconciliation." The choir employs singers who also perform with other prominent local singing groups including Pittsburgh Opera, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Bach Choir of Pittsburgh, and Pittsburgh Camerata.

VoiceGivers Managing Director Deb Sadowski, a former Holy Family Institute staff member and long-time resident of nearby Ben Avon, co-founded the choir with the goal to inspire attendees to understand the social issue being addressed and find inspiration to be part of the solution. "We encourage audiences to arrive with a spirit of giving. We hope that they learn something about the problems faced by so many, and we want to inspire them to seek ways to help."

The program will include music specifically written by and about children who have been separated from their families, including "Dancing in Buses," describing a harrowing journey by unaccompanied minors traveling from El Salvador to the United States, and "Away and in Danger," describing the fears and realities of childhood separation and the importance of community support in bringing reconciliation. The composers of these two pieces, Melissa Dunphy and Shawn Kirchner, are donating their scores for these performances.

"We are proud to host VoiceGivers as it puts on its first-ever season," says Holy Family Institute's CEO, Sister Linda Yankoski. "Holy Family Institute's mission is to restore hope and transform lives in our community and we believe that the arts have an important place in that healing process."

A full Catholic mass will precede the concert at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel, free for any members of the community who would like to attend.

Next up for VoiceGivers: On May 2, 2020 VoiceGivers will partner with Wilkinsburg Community Ministry to present a program focusing on food insecurity.

Holy Family Institute Chapel, 8235 Ohio River Blvd., Emsworth. Suggested donation: $20 at the door. No parking available on campus. Guests may park after 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 154 Orchard Avenue, lower parking lot only (directly adjacent to Ohio River Blvd.). Vans will shuttle guests between the parking lot and Holy Family Chapel. Neighborhood street parking is also available. Guests attending the 5:30 p.m. mass may park on campus or on the street. Info: 412/353-9363; VoiceGiversChoir.org/events; or 412-766-4030 ext. 1431 at Holy Family. Proceeds benefit Holy Family Institute's social services programs.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You