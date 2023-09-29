Tickets On Sale For PAW PATROL LIVE at the Benedum Center

Performances will run February 8-11, 2024.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Tickets On Sale For PAW PATROL LIVE at the Benedum Center

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced that PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming the Benedum Center, 237 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222 from February 8-11, 2024.  Tickets are on sale now! 

This action-packed, music-filled production is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon. Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance.

For tickets and information, visit Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources:  TrustArts.org, call guest services at 412-456-6666, or in person at Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  For group tickets, call the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust group sales department: 412-471-6930 or email groupsales@trustarts.org

 

V.I.P: A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available.  The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.  

In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater.  Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive. 






 

