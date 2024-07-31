Tickets Now On Sale To Pittsburgh Public Theater's 50th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As production crew members transform the O'Reilly Theater stage and actors arrive in Pittsburgh to launch rehearsals for Pittsburgh Public Theater's upcoming season premiere "Dial M for Murder," The Public revealed individual tickets for its full upcoming season are now on sale.

"This season is for people who love great stories, moments of wild imagination, and well-crafted entertainment, whether you've been with The Public for our entire 50-year history or you're joining us for the first time this season because you love Tolkien or Childress," Pittsburgh Public Theater Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski said. "Our 50thAnniversary season is built to invoke a sense of magic for each of us - we want to make each person who walks through our doors feel a little more alive as we celebrate this extraordinary anniversary for the theater."

The Public also offers numerous ways to engage more deeply with the theater and enhance your theatergoing experience, available during select performances all season long. Build community with fellow preview attendees at the recurring Wine Wednesday series and be the first to see each production, gain exclusive insights from the stars in The Public's post-matinee Cast Q+A series, or join Barrel & Flow for a co-curated tasting series featuring Black and local breweries, distilleries, and more.

Families with children can also take advantage of The Public's new Sitter Sundays program, available during select Sunday matinee performances in partnership with Jovie of Pittsburgh, a trusted care resource for the Pittsburgh region. Childcare can be reserved during checkout or as an add-on to previous ticket purchases.

The Public's golden anniversary season opens with a fresh adaptation of the murder mystery that inspired the Hitchcock classic "Dial M for Murder," directed by the Tony-nominated producer Céline Rosenthal and adapted by The Old Globe's Jeffrey Hatcher. Casting will soon be announced for The Public's regional premiere of this new adaptation, on stage Sept. 11-29, and tickets are now available at PPT.org/Dial.

"Jeff (Hatcher) told me that when he and Barry Edelstein at The Old Globe were talking about adapting this piece for today, the brief was 'How do you reexamine this piece and give Margot agency? How do you turn her into an active participant in her own rescue?'" Rosenthal said. "From there, this adaptation was born."

The season continues as The Public visits Middle Earth in an all-ages presentation of "The Hobbit," presented by the M. Patrick Daniels Fund of the Pittsburgh Foundation. An unexpected journey awaits homebody Bilbo Baggins, his bff Gandalf, a new guy named Thorin, and anyone brave enough to join them. What starts as a Dungeons and Dragons tabletop game between friends quickly escalates into a collective feverdream as the group overcomes obstacles ranging from monstrous goblins to the fearsome dragon Smaug and form a bond for the ages. This epic trek, reimagined through the whimsical lens of playwright Greg Banks (Public Unplugged's "Robin Hood") and featuring puppets designed by Resident Artists Matt Acheson and Jamie Agnello, is a treasure hunt sure to make families want to go there and back again. "The Hobbit" runs Oct. 23-Nov. 10, and tickets are now available at PPT.org/Hobbit.

"A Christmas Story: The Play" becomes your family's newest Downtown holiday tradition with an updated cast, even better sets, and all the joy from the original on stage at the O'Reilly Theater. Critics have described The Public's production of the holiday classic as a "fast, funny, and chaotic offering," (BroadwayWorld) that's "delightfully zany," (onStage Pittsburgh), and some even spent their Christmas wishes on its return. Tickets are now available at PPT.org/Christmas for the Dec. 4-23 production.

Pittsburgh Public Theater is renowned for its stagings of American classics, and its first production of 2025 is no exception. The 1955 Alice Childress classic "Trouble in Mind" will premiere in Pittsburgh Feb. 5-23. Childress, whose contemporaries included Lorraine Hansberry ("A Raisin in the Sun"), was frustrated herself at the lack of roles for Black actors like herself when she wrote "Trouble in Mind," a dynamic which continues today. The play debuted on Broadway in 2021 and was nominated for numerous 2022 Tony awards - lead actress LaChanze, who performed at a Pittsburgh Public Theater benefit in 2023, earned a win for Outstanding Actress in a Play. Tickets are now available at PPT.org/Trouble.

"In 2021, Diep Tran wrote in the NY Theatre Guide that 'Trouble in Mind' was the 'kind of good trouble Broadway [needed],'" shared Pittsburgh Public Theater Managing Director Shaunda McDill. "I think it may just be the good trouble The Public needs now. My hope is that our audiences ecstatically embrace this must-see classic title from our American canon."

The Public follows with Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," on stage March 19-April 6. This juicy family drama is a caustic cocktail of razor-sharp dialogue and electrifying performances that has kept audiences coming back for another round for decades. After a university faculty party, disillusioned professor George and his domineering wife Martha invite an unsuspecting younger couple, Nick and Honey, over for drinks. The evening devolves into a series of comedically cruel mind games and bitter confrontations, revealing deep-seated resentments and hidden truths about both couples. Tickets are now on sale for this night of explosive drama and dark humor at PPT.org/Virginia.

Pittsburgh Public Theater 50th Anniversary season closes with a Public Works production of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," a proven and transformative model of community theater that has seen success around the country and world since its inception at The Public Theater in New York. Tickets to this free and highly limited engagement are now available at PPT.org/PublicWorks.

Tickets for all shows start at $35 and are available now at PPT.org. Season tickets, which offer savings of up to 45% over individual tickets, are still available at PPT.org/Subscribe. Season ticket holders also receive exclusive benefits and savings, including free and priority exchanges, the best available seats, and exclusive discounts and offers. Groups of 10 or more can save up to 30% when buying at PPT.org/GroupSales.

Pittsburgh Public Theater is committed to its performances being accessible for all audiences, and offers an ASL interpretation series, a Live Audio Description series, closed captioning at most performances, Braille and large-print programs, and more. For more information about The Public's accessibility initiatives, visit PPT.org/Accessibility. The Public also offers student tickets for $17.50 using the promo code HOTTIX at checkout (valid with ID at box office) and a limited number of free tickets in a first-come first-served Theater for All model. For more information about Theater for All and to learn how to reserve your tickets, visit PPT.org/TFA.

