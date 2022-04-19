Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestras Announces Free Spring Concert

Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestras has announced its spring concert, Brand New Way, which will take place on Sat., May 28, at Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts. The program features Sibelius's "Suite for Violin" with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra member Irene Cheng and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" with vocalists Dr. Zuly Inirio and Anita Levels from UniSound's Black Teaching Artist-in-Residence program.

Becky Mack, Young Peoples Orchestra 2021-22 Concerto Competition Winner, will play an excerpt from Strauss's "Oboe Concerto". Composer and former TRYPO member Hannah Ishizaki will conduct the premiere of "Miniatures," a string ensemble piece commissioned by TRYPO.

The concert will end with all of TRYPO's ensembles performing Ottorino Respighi's "Pines of the Appian Way" on one stage. This will be the final chance to hear them play together before 112 of TRYPO's young musicians travel to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall this June.

"The title Brand New Way is a play on Respighi's "Appian Way," as well as a call-back to Brand New Day, the title and theme of our January 2022 concert, which was our first concert with a live audience since the start of the pandemic," says Rachel Howard, TRYPO's manager of institutional advancement. "The deeper meaning is that we've had to find a 'brand new way' of accomplishing everything we do over the past two years, and we're proud of the ways we've been able to work together to make it happen!"

Brand New Way

Saturday, May 28, 2022, 5 p.m.

Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

Tickets are FREE with a suggested donation

Featuring:

Irene Cheng, violin soloist (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Member and TRYPO Coach)

Dr. Zuly Inirio, soloist (UniSound 2021-22 Black Teaching Artist-in-Residence)

Anita Levels, soloist (UniSound 2021-22 Black Teaching Artist-in-Residence)

Becky Mack, oboe soloist (2021-22 YPO Concerto Competition Winner)

Hannah Ishizaki, guest conductor (Composer and TRYPO Alum)

Young Peoples Orchestra + Brian Worsdale (TRYPO Music Director & YPO Conductor)

Symphonette + Pierce Cook (Symphonette Conductor)

Wind Symphony + Rob Traugh (Wind Symphony Conductor)

Percussion Ensemble + Paul Evans (Percussion Ensemble Director)

This will be a full evening of music. Festivities will begin when the doors open at 4 p.m., with ensemble performances in the lobby as guests arrive. The concert will officially start at 5 p.m., include an intermission, and culminate around 7:45 p.m. with the final, pan-orchestra performance.

Attendees are encouraged to register for tickets in advance. As always, general admission tickets are FREE with a suggested donation. Reserved seating is available with a VIP ticket purchase and includes parking, a beverage voucher, and TRYPO swag.

Current COVID-19 protocols for Heinz Hall: Masks are no longer required. After April 1, 2022, proof of vaccination will no longer be required for admission to the venue, though it will still be required for all backstage visitors and performers. Safety protocols are contingent on current transmission rates. Please check the current protocols before you arrive.