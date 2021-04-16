The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Reopens Art Galleries With #notwhite Collective's 'We Are The Global Majority'
Prior to the gallery opening on June 4, the #notwhite collective will host a livestreamed dinner party on Friday, May 21, at 6 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the return to its galleries and visual art spaces beginning on Friday, June 4, 2021, with the special art installation from the #notwhite collective. The #notwhite collective is a group of 13 women artists whose mission is to use non-individualistic, multi-disciplinary art to make their stories visible as they relate, connect, and belong to the global majority. The show takes place at 812 Liberty Avenue through Sunday, August 1, 2021.
"In the wake of the national tragedies we have experienced with the murders of six Asian women in Georgia, in addition to the immense losses of 2020--Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd and the 2.75 million deaths worldwide due to COVID--we are in various stages of collective trauma and grief," states the #notwhite collective. "It is the hope that through our gathering of art and creative spirits that we may heal and empower one another to stand firmly in solidarity against white supremacy and hate and to share love and humanity as The Global Majority."
Prior to the gallery opening on June 4, the #notwhite collective will host a livestreamed dinner party on Friday, May 21, at 6 p.m. as part of the Trust's Virtual Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District: At Home. Pre-registration is required at TrustArts.org. This event will offer a window into how 13 women artists dream forward an inclusive, healing humanity, where one can be fully who they are, living unhindered by oppression. In addition, two special musical performances will also take place: Geña y Peña on Saturday, June 5, at 5 p.m. and Kenia on Saturday, June 12, at 5 p.m. More details and updates on additional programming will be available at notwhitecollective.com and TrustArts.org throughout the exhibition.
A capstone exhibition, entitled 2020, is set to open in SPACE on November 19, 2021, through January 30, 2022. Funding for the 2020 exhibition project was provided by the A. W. Mellon Educational and Charitable Trust Fund of The Pittsburgh Foundation and the Small Arts Initiative of the Heinz Endowments.
Tamanna Syed of Brandeis University writes: "The North American media tends to exclude Arabs, West Asians, Mediterraneans, South Asians, East Asians, [Latinx folks], Pacific Islanders, and Aboriginals from the term "people of color." The term 'global majority' is empowering. It unites people from all corners of the world that are struggling against white oppression."
We dream forward an inclusive, healing humanity, where one can be fully who they are, living unhindered by oppression; to be in their light as they self define, celebrate their culture unhindered, express their vitality unhindered, live a just and full life, unhindered and free.
We are bi/multi-racial/cultural, immigrant or descendants of immigrants investigating the many ways we are seen or not seen, how we self-identify and how we seek liberation through sharing space and stories; research and art-making; discussing the history of imperialism and its effect on us, on the whole non-white world. We actively reject colonialism through our non-hierarchical process.
The #notwhite collective expresses the hybridized and multifaceted aspects of self-defined liberation; we accept cultural fluidity as a means of seeing and being seen, each member declaring their existence, individually and collectively, through our voices, bodies and art.
The collective comprises Alison Zapata, Dr. Amber Epps, Carolina Loyola-Garcia, Fran Ledonio Flaherty, GeÃ±a, liana maneese, Madame Dolores, Maggie Negrete, Maritza Mosquera, Sara Tang, Sarika Goulatia, Veronica Corpuz and Zena Ruiz.
WE ARE THE GLOBAL MAJORITY: decolonizing SPACE Artists
Alison Zapata
Dr. Amber Epps
atiya jones
Carolina Loyola-Garcia
http://carolinaloyolagarcia.net
Danielle Robinson
http://www.daniellerobinsonart.com
Fran Ledonio Flaherty
https://franflaherty.com/about-me/
Geña
https://www.facebook.com/gena.nescoriaza
Jasmine M. Cho
Karen Lue
kelsey robinson
https://www.talkingwithghosts.com
Kenia
Kitoko Chargois
Latika Sewell
https://archive.pittsburghartistregistry.org/accounts/view/Tika10
liana maneese
http://thecenteroninterracialrelationships.com
Madame Dolores
https://www.madamechristianedolores.com
Maggie Negrete
Maria de los Angeles
https://www.instagram.com/delosangelesart
Maritza Mosquera
Melissa Shaginoff
https://www.melissashaginoff.com/
Oreen Cohen
Patricia Villalobos Echeverría
https://www.patriciavillalobos.com
Priscilla Kar Yee Lo
http://www.priscillakaryeeloglass.com
Sara Tang
sarah huny young
Sarika Goulatia
https://www.sarika-goulatia.com
Shani Banerjee
http://shanibanerjee.squarespace.com/about
Stacie Lawrence
https://www.instagram.com/ib_stacart/
Tara Fay Coleman
https://www.instagram.com/mstarafay/
Veronica Corpuz
https://www.instagram.com/veronica_corpuz
Zena Ruiz
