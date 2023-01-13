The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces First Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District of 2023

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces the first Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District of the New Year on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to Midnight.

This Crawl is dedicated to the art and legacy of Natiq Jalil, founder of the Coloured Section Black Artists' Collective, and will feature a special exhibit and celebration presented by the Collective including visual art, spoken word, and music by DJ SMI. This event will take place on the 4th floor in the Trust Arts Education Center.

"We are extremely honored to celebrate the life and work of esteemed Pittsburgh artist, Natiq Jalil. Natiq made a lasting impact on the Trust and the Pittsburgh arts community. We wanted to create a space where The Coloured Section Black Artists' Collective that he founded , with his wife, Crystal Noel Jalil, could celebrate him," says Terri Bell, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement. "We are so grateful to be working with the Collective to bring his works to the forefront for those who may not have had the great pleasure of experiencing his art."

Other featured events include Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop: An Exploration of DJing in the Pierce Studio of the Trust Arts Education Center. This non-stop party will transport participants through the evolution of Hip-Hop music, hosted by DJ Blakk Steel with tunes from Steel, DJ Big Phill, DJ Yamez, and DJ Femi. The Hip-Hop celebration continues at the Trust Oasis with large-scale Graffiti works available for viewing in an outdoor gallery, created by Juliandra Jones, Dejouir Brown, Max Gonzales, Shane Pilster, Jerome Charles, Ashley Hodder, KEMIST ONE, and Ben Holmes.

Also in the Pierce Studio, the Crawl will conclude with a Salsa After Dark Dance Party featuring sounds by Noël Quintana's 10-piece Orchestra and DJ Carlton Leeper. Before the party begins at 10:00 p.m. Crawl goers can polish their moves with a brief dance lesson by Jeff and Colleen Shirey.

The 2023 Winter Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District includes five featured exhibits making their Crawl debut at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Galleries: the #notwhite collective 2016-2022 at SPACE Gallery, Rising Voices 2: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters at 937 Liberty Gallery, Intensional Particle and Mold 1 Installation at Wood Street Galleries, The Crest of the Ridge: Paintings by Rick Landesberg at 707 Penn Gallery and Exploration of COLOR 2.0: A Retrospective of Works by Jo-Anne Bates at 820 Liberty Gallery.

Additional Crawl stops to be enjoyed featuring Cultural District partners are A Night of Art at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center including a talk and tour of Emmai Alaquiva's interactive, mixed-media exhibition, OPTICVOICES: Mama's Boys; the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's Night Market in Market Square; performances, local vendors, and more at Urban Pathways Charter School; artwork curated by 9-year-old artist Kaylee will be on display at love, Pittsburgh; and the brand-new Food, Drink -and Zines! exhibit available at Adda Coffee and Tea House.

To view the full lineup for the Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District visit: TrustArts.org/Crawl. Gallery Crawl locations are universally accessible, unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit TrustArts.org/Accessibility or call (412) 456-6666.