THE ADDAMS FAMILY Set To Open WPA's 24/25 Season at The Palace Theatre

Westmoreland Performing Arts will open its 24/25 season with THE ADDAMS FAMILY, September 13, 14 at 7:30 pm at the Palace Theatre.

The Addams Family is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The show features Cav O'Leary as Gomez, Maurissa Auer as Morticia, Renata Marino as Grandma, Ben Federico as Uncle Fester, Liz Kasun as Alice, Alex Podolinski as Mal and introducing WPA Students Avery Federico and Riley Galloway as Wednesday, LeTrey Derry and Trent Marshall as Lucas and Nico Mospan and Nikolai Zevchak as Pugsley.

The show is directed by Anthony Marino: "We are incredibly excited about doing this show because of the chance we had to cast the performers we have. The perfect group became available and we finally pulled the trigger undoing this hilarious show. Be prepared to love the humor, music and how perfectly this show captures the essence of the TV show, Movies and the original comics. It is a feast of entertainment!"

For tickets please visit the Palace Theatre website at https://www.thepalacetheatre.org/events/wpa-addams-family/ or call the box office at 724.836.8000

