Slippery Rock University Presents TECHIES, A World Premiere Musical

Slippery Rock University's Theatre Department is presenting the World Premiere musical "Techies" by the award winning NYC based writing team of Sam Carner and Derek Gregor from November 18th-22nd. Set in Westside High School's theater department, TECHIES chronicles the war between the actors and the technical theater specialists, or "techies," for a foothold in the school's social ladder-even if it is the lowest rung. This pop/rock inspired musical is high energy, edgy, hilarious and a perfect show to celebrate the grand opening of our newly renovated Miller Theatre.

This production has included extended residencies with Derek Gregor, composer of "Techies," guest NYC choreographer Ashley Marinelli and Lighting Designer (and SRU alum) Nicolas Quinn. Additionally it marks the SRU debut of Music Director (and new staff member) Lincoln Sandham and the SRU Main Stage directing debut of the new Head of Musical Theatre, Aaron Galligan- Stierle.

"Techies" writing team Sam Carner and Derek Gregor won the Richard Rodgers Award and the John Wallowitch Award for songwriters under 40, and Sam won the Kleban Prize for "Most Promising Librettist." Their songs, which have garnered 11 MAC nominations for "Best Song" / "Best Comedic Song" with one win, are performed in hundreds of venues around the world every year and have been sung on all seven continents (including Antarctica). Their musicalUNLOCK'D was produced Off-Broadway at the Duke Theater in the summer of 2013 ("gorgeous" -NYTimes "Astounding, enveloping" -Talkin' Broadway). Their musical ISLAND SONG, which boasts seven MAC-nominated songs, was produced at the Adirondack Theatre Festival (starring SRU faculty member and director of "Techies," Aaron Galligan-Stierle). Other current projects include TOAST, a jazz/electro-pop fusion musical set in post-Katrina New Orleans, an adaptation of an ABC television series to be announced, additional songs for SHEILA LEVINE IS DEAD AND LIVING IN NEW YORK, and an adaptation of Emma McLaughlin's and Nicola Kraus's New York Times best seller DEDICATION. You can find additional information about the team at https://carnerandgregor.com/

Choreographer Ashley Marinelli is a Helen Hayes Nominated and IRNE Award winning dancer, actor, choreographer, director, and filmmaker who is based in NYC. As a performer, Ashley splits her time between the concert, commercial and musical theater worlds. Favorite performances include music videos for Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey, and concerts with Ne- Yo, Lady Sovereign, and Shakira. Shows include An American in Paris, Newsies, West Side Story, Mary Poppins, A Funny Thing...Forum, and White Christmas. Directing, choreographing and writing credits include events for the Walt Disney Company, Stranger Sings: The Parody Musical, Dorothy Parker: The Musical, An American in Paris, Newsies, and The Donner Party Project.

Music Director Lincoln Sandham has recently been hired as the SRU Staff Accompanist and Music Director. He received his Master's of Music in Composition at the University of Louisville, and his Doctor of Music in Music Theory and Composition at Florida State University. Recent and upcoming projects include Prelude for Solo Cello (2020) - an atmospheric and virtuosic exploration of the Cello's sonic capabilities; and the score to Liminality (2020), a dance film shot entirely underwater. Liminality has been recognized by 28 national and international festivals of dance and film.

Director Aaron Galligan-Stierle is an accomplished actor, director and producer with critically acclaimed work that ranges from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare. He was recently named the Head of Musical Theatre at Slippery Rock University. Galligan-Stierle's Broadway credits include Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Ragtime and The Phantom of the Opera. He has also performed at the Tony Award winning Utah Shakespeare Festival for 8 seasons, was an Executive Producer and Casting Director for feature film Ruin Me (currently featured as a AMC's SHUDDER exclusive) and served as Associate Director for Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas at The Grand Old Opry and Madison Square Garden. Last year, for Slippery Rock University, Galligan-Stierle directed the commissioned world premiere Zoom musical "Making Melrose."

The cast of "Techies" includes Alawna Mallory, Katelyn Loss, Austyn Acker, Noah Reed, Bill Barnes, Naomi Costanza, Zoey Case, Joey Ganchuk, Shane Treloar, Rachel Simms, Valerie Bowman, Alicia Kim, Gwen Lillycrop, V Chayer, Aleah Stahlnecker, Rin Smith, Kaleb Purswell, Gabriel Craig, Gretchen Jessup, Sarah Reese, Sara Lieb, Maya Gensler, and Corban Dunn.

The creative team of "Techies" includes Aaron Galligan-Stierle (Director), Ashley Marinelli (Choreographer), Lincoln Sandham (Music Director), Rebecca Morrice (Department Chair and Costume Design), Sam Kuchta (Set Design), Nicolas Quinn (Lighting Design), Tyler Parsonage (Sound Design), Michael Boone (Technical Director), Mary Hodson (Costume Shop Supervisor) Olivia Mosca (Props), Abby Malczon (Assistant Director), Naomi Costanza (Dance Captain/Assistant Choreographer), Aleah Stahlnecker (Assistant Dance Captain), Hailey Herrmann (ASM), Trevor Mann (ASM) and Harley Scherrbaum (Stage Manager).

TECHIES will be having performances at 7:30 pm on November 18, 19, 20, and 22 and a performance on November 21 at 2:00 pm. Tickets will be available at www.sru.edu/tickets at $12 for SRU students and $15 for non-SRU members. Audience members will be required to wear masks for the entire performance.

Theatre students at SRU develop their art through a synthesis of experiences in academic classrooms, design and acting laboratories, and practical opportunities in arts management, design/technology and public performance. For more information about the SRU Theatre Department, visit www.sru.edu/theatre. For more information about Techies contact a.galligan- stierle@sru.edu.