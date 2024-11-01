Riverfront Theater Company to Present CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Riverfront Theater Company has become known for producing shows that embrace the intimate quality of their venue. For their upcoming production of "Constellations" by British playwright Nick Payne, they are making full use of the unique space to take that meaning to new heights - literally. The play explores the concept of the String Theory and parallel universes and how they impact something everyone is familiar with - grief.

"Constellations" fits seamlessly into the rest of the company's 2024-25 season, which explores how the choices a person does or does not make can be haunting. In this case, it becomes quite literal as one of the characters in this challenging two-person show, Marianne (a physicist), comes to terms with a terminal cancer diagnosis. The audience watches her and Roland (a beekeeper) fall together and apart across different timelines and see how sometimes the smallest choice completely alters the outcome.

"I wanted to put an audience in an immersive space like Allegheny RiverTrail Park and make it beautiful - fill it with stars, auroras, and an inexplicable vibration of buzzing that leaves the audience floating wherever the cast takes them next," said director Caitlin Dobronz. "Fortunate is an understatement of how I feel that everyone has been so willing to make that happen."

The cast of Constellations includes Rebekah Hukill as Marianne and Ethan Butler as Roland. The roles are understudied by Jess Uhler and Reed Callan.

The script demands a lot of its actors and technicians, requiring both performers to switch between different timelines and versions of the characters throughout the two hour show. "I am constantly in awe of the dedication and revelation these two bring forth about the never ending possibilities of the human condition, including my own," shared Dobronz.

"Constellations" runs November 14-16 and 21-23 at 8pm in Allegheny RiverTrail Park in Aspinwall inside the "Gem of the Allegheny" building. There will be ASL interpretation at the 11/16 and 11/21 performances. Tickets are now on sale and cost $20 for general admission and $30 for Front Row VIP, which includes unlimited concessions (including themed adult beverages and specialty snacks). For more information, please visit www.riverfronttheatreco.org

Comments