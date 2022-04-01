Resonance Works Announces THE PHENOMENAL WOMEN and RIGOLETTO To Close Ninth Season

Resonance Works has announced two powerful productions that will close out the organization's ninth season. On April 30 at the Mellon Institute Auditorium in Oakland, international superstar soprano Takesha Meshé Kizart-Thomas gives a moving solo recital dedicated to women artists who shaped the 20th century. On May 20 and 22 at the Carnegie Music Hall in Carnegie, Resonance Works presents a reimagined version of Giuseppe Verdi's heartbreaking opera masterpiece Rigoletto set in 1930s Hollywood.

"We believe that empowered artists create inspired audiences," says Maria Sensi Sellner, the organization's Founder and Artistic Director. "The Phenomenal Woman and Rigoletto represent the incredible range of artistic excellence we strive to bring to Pittsburgh stages every year."

Throughout its tenure, the dynamic performing arts company has collaborated with a range of independent artists to produce unique, multi-disciplinary performances that push the boundaries of classical performance. Past collaborators include Texture Contemporary Ballet, Cello Fury, painter Baron Batch, flamenco dancer Fanny Ara, and soloists from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, among many others.



"We're excited to once again be bringing so many world-class artists into collaboration with our vibrant artistic family in Pittsburgh," says Sensi Sellner. "Over the last two years, we've seen how fragile our art-making can be, and how necessary it remains. We are grateful for every opportunity to share live performance with our Pittsburgh community."

The Phenomenal Woman

April 30, 7 p.m. at the Mellon Institute Auditorium, Oakland

In The Phenomenal Woman, Kizart-Thomas makes her Pittsburgh debut in a one-night-only concert of opera, art song, jazz, and more. Praised by critics for her compelling performances, Kizart-Thomas brings her versatility as a classical, jazz, soul, and pop vocal soloist to this powerful program. Kizart-Thomas's voice has been described by The New York Times as "powerful, lustrous, silky, caramel-hued, wielding impressive ease and elegant control."

"The Phenomenal Woman will be an unforgettable experience," says Sensi Sellner. "We are honored to work with Takesha, who has a magnificently powerful voice and is a spectacular creator and musical evangelist."

Presented in the intimate setting of Oakland's Mellon Institute Auditorium, this unforgettable performance will feature arias honoring the dramatic heroines of the opera stage portrayed by such artists as Shirley Verrett, Leontyne Price, and Jessye Norman, jazz standards popularized by the "First Lady of Song" Ella Fitzgerald, art songs by contemporary Black women composers, and new pieces commissioned and created by Kizart-Thomas.

For the second half of the program, dedicated to jazz and contemporary music, Kizart-Thomas will be accompanied by a jazz trio.



BOX OFFICE: Tickets for The Phenomenal Woman are Pay What You Like and can be purchased online or over the phone at 412.501.3330. Run time: 90 minutes, including intermission. Attendees must provide proof of vaccination and remain masked throughout the performance.

Rigoletto

May 20, 8 p.m. and May 22, 3 p.m.

Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, Carnegie

Vibrating with emotion, Rigoletto is a timeless tale about fate and revenge. Rigoletto tries to protect his pure-hearted daughter Gilda, but when she falls for an infamous Duke in disguise, she encounters a treacherous world of privilege and power. This beloved tragedy has been reimagined by acclaimed stage director Mo Zhou, who updates the story to the glamor and sleaze of 1930s Hollywood, bringing Gilda's experience into sharp focus.



"We've been anxiously waiting to be able to stage Rigoletto since it was postponed in 2020. Now, we have assembled some of the most exciting emerging opera artists in the country to bring it to life," says Sensi Sellner. "With incisive direction from Mo Zhou, this familiar classic takes on a new urgency as we reframe Gilda's experience for a 21st-century audience."



Baritone Andrew Cummings takes on the role of Rigoletto, lending his "hefty voice and formidable presence" (Houston Chronicle) to the character. Venezuelan soprano Maria Brea, recently a finalist in the 2022 Paris Opera Competition, makes her role and Resonance Works debut as Gilda.



This mainstage production will be accompanied by a streaming world premiere of L'assassino, a hip-hopera creation by composer and performing artist K.F. Jacques. A prequel to the Rigoletto story, L'assassino will tell of the dark beginnings of the assassin Sparafucile through Jacques' unique fusion of hip-hop and opera. Jacques' "Corsair" premiered in last season's Tales from a Safe Distance and was named Best New Local Opera Production of 2020 in The Chicago Reader.



BOX OFFICE: Tickets for Rigoletto start at $20 and can be purchased online or over the phone at 412.501.3330. Run time: 2.5 hours including 2 15-minute intermissions. Attendees must provide proof of vaccination and remain masked throughout the performance.