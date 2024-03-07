ROCK 'N REMEMBER LIVE! to be Presented at the Benedum Center in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for Rock 'N Remember LIVE! at the Benedum Center on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with two showtimes at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The concert will feature some of the most popular rock and roll hits of the 1950s and '60s, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

“What's unique about this show is that every artist is a headliner. All six artists had multiple major hit records, so the entire evening is going to be nothing but smash hits,” shares Charlie Pappas, president of Spotlight Productions. Mr. Pappas adds, “For anyone who grew up in the 1950's and 60's, this showcase of performers on stage at the iconic Benedum Center will be like watching your ‘45 records come to life!”

Over the years, audiences of all ages have enjoyed Rock ‘N Remember LIVE!. This year, the show returns to the Benedum Center with its biggest line-up of talent yet! Starring Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Little Anthony and The Music (“Tears on My Pillow”, “Goin' Out of My Head”, “Hurt So Bad”, “Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop” and more!). Anthony will be joined by two of the era's most beloved balladeer vocal groups, The Lettermen (“The Way You Look Tonight”, “When I Fall in Love”, “Can't Take My Eyes Off You”, “Theme from ‘A Summer Place'”) and The Duprees (“You Belong to Me”, “Have You Heard”, “My Own True Love”, “Why Don't You Believe Me”). But the hits don't stop there! Rounding out this once-in-a-lifetime concert will be three of the biggest classic rock stars of the 1960s! The Lovin' Spoonful (“Summer in the City”, “Do You Believe in Magic?”, “Day Dream”, “Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?”), Gary Puckett & the Union Gap (“Young Girl”, “This Girl is a Woman Now”, “Lady Willpower”, “Woman, Woman”) and Pittsburgh's own hometown heroes Jimmie Ross & the Jaggerz (“The Rapper”, “Gotta Find My Way Back Home”). You will have the time of your life at this celebration of the greatest music from this golden age of rock and roll.

Tickets and information are available through Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources: TrustArts.org or call 412-456-6666. Group discounts for 10 or more tickets, please call 412-471-6930, email: groupsales@trustarts.org or complete the online form at TrustArts.org. The Benedum Center is a venue and project of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

For information about Pittsburgh Cultural Trust venue entry requirements, visit TrustArts.org/welcome. For more information about accessibility services, call guest services at 412-456-6666 or visit TrustArts.org/accessibility.