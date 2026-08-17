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RENT to Take Stage at Pittsburgh's Greer Cabaret Theater

Performaces will run Friday, September 25, through Sunday, October 18, 2026.

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RENT to Take Stage at Pittsburgh's Greer Cabaret Theater

BDE Productions will present Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, RENT. The production will take the stage at the Greer Cabaret Theater in Pittsburgh from Friday, September 25, through Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Experience the passion, music, and unforgettable story of RENT, the groundbreaking rock musical that has inspired audiences around the world. With its powerful themes, unforgettable characters, and electrifying score, RENT continues to resonate with audiences more than three decades after its debut.

Set in New York City's East Village during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1990s, RENT follows a diverse group of young artists, musicians, and friends as they navigate love, loss, ambition, friendship, and the challenges of building lives on their own terms.

Featuring beloved songs including 'Seasons of Love,' RENT celebrates resilience, creativity, friendship, and the importance of living fully in the present. Larson's landmark musical captures the hopes and struggles of a generation while delivering a message of love and community that remains deeply relevant today.

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