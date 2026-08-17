RENT to Take Stage at Pittsburgh's Greer Cabaret Theater
Performaces will run Friday, September 25, through Sunday, October 18, 2026.
BDE Productions will present Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, RENT. The production will take the stage at the Greer Cabaret Theater in Pittsburgh from Friday, September 25, through Sunday, October 18, 2026.
Experience the passion, music, and unforgettable story of RENT, the groundbreaking rock musical that has inspired audiences around the world. With its powerful themes, unforgettable characters, and electrifying score, RENT continues to resonate with audiences more than three decades after its debut.
Set in New York City's East Village during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1990s, RENT follows a diverse group of young artists, musicians, and friends as they navigate love, loss, ambition, friendship, and the challenges of building lives on their own terms.
Featuring beloved songs including 'Seasons of Love,' RENT celebrates resilience, creativity, friendship, and the importance of living fully in the present. Larson's landmark musical captures the hopes and struggles of a generation while delivering a message of love and community that remains deeply relevant today.
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Zac Brown Band
PPG Paints Arena (9/13-9/13)
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Bruno Mars & DJ Pee.Wee
Acrisure Stadium (8/29-8/29)
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The Lion King
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (9/09-9/27)
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The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (9/12-9/12)
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Hadestown
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (10/27-11/01)
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Nunsense
The Strand Theater (3/12-3/21)
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Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Stage AE (9/23-9/23)
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John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour
Roxian Theatre Presented By Citizens (10/19-10/19)
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Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (10/27-11/01)
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Byham Theatre (10/02-10/03) VIDEOS