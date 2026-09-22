Photos: Alex Finke Stars in IN CLAY at City Theatre
The solo musical about ceramic artist Marie-Berthe Cazin continues through October 11 in Pittsburgh.
City Theatre has released production photos of In Clay, the solo musical opening its 2026–27 season. Check out the photos below.
Starring Alex Finke and directed by Kimberly Senior, the production began performances September 19 and continues through October 11.
Based on the true story of overlooked early 20th-century ceramic artist Marie-Berthe Cazin, In Clay arrives in Pittsburgh following a sold-out run at Signature Theatre in Washington, D.C.
“When I saw the production of In Clay at Signature last spring, I fell in love with it, and I think Pittsburgh audiences will too,” said Artistic Director Clare Drobot. “The whole show is gorgeous. It’s a richly complex portrayal of what it is to be a woman and an artist. The score is dynamic, as is the incredible team behind it, making it the perfect way to open our season.”
Written by Rebecca Simmonds, who contributed the book and lyrics, and Jack Miles, who wrote the music and lyrics, In Clay features additional music, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Matt Herbert.
Set to a Parisian jazz score, the musical finds Cazin in her Paris apartment in 1938, preparing for a visit from an estranged childhood friend who has become an acclaimed painter. As she waits, Cazin reflects on her life, from her early years as a gifted pottery protégée to watching her husband achieve fame partly by claiming her work as his own.
The story also follows Cazin through the upheaval of World War I, exploring her passion, tenacity and determination to continue creating.
The production brings the lead creative team from Signature Theatre’s staging to Pittsburgh. The band features Herbert alongside Pittsburgh musicians Mila Shadel on guitar, Justin P. Bendel on bass and Stephen Weiss on guitar. Isabel Mincy understudies the role of Marie.
Approximately 50 ceramic pieces displayed onstage have been created by Pittsburgh artists through a partnership with the local ceramics center Union Project. Audience members will be able to purchase pieces following the production’s final performance. A collaboration with MCG Jazz is also in development.
In Clay premiered in London with a sold-out run at VAULT Festival in January 2023, followed by a concert at The Other Palace that August. A subsequent engagement at Upstairs at the Gatehouse received two Off-West End Awards.
The musical was later presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre’s 36th Annual Festival of New Musicals at New World Stages in 2024. Additional productions have been staged at Broadway Rose Theatre Company in Oregon, Signature Theatre in Washington, D.C., and IRIStage in Shanghai.
Special Events and Accessible Performances
- Wednesday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m.: South Side Night
- Thursday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m.: City Connects Night
- Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.: Opening Night
- Sunday, September 27 at 2 p.m.: Post-show talkback
- Friday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m.: Greenroom Art and Afterparty
- Saturday, October 3 at 1 p.m.: RAD Pay-What-You-Want Performance
- Saturday, October 3 at 5:30 p.m.: ASL interpretation and open captioning
- Sunday, October 4 at 2 p.m.: Audio description and post-show talkback
- Wednesday, October 7 at 1 p.m.: Open captioning
- Sunday, October 11 at 2 p.m.: Open captioning
Performances take place Wednesdays through Sundays, with evening and matinee performances. Visit CityTheatreCompany.org for the complete schedule and tickets.
City Theatre is also partnering with the Allegheny Regional Asset District on RAD Pass, which provides free access to selected events and performances throughout the county. Tickets for select performances of In Clay will be available through RADPASS.org.
Photo Credit: City Theatre
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