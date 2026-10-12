Pittsburgh Symphony to Present STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE Live at PPG Paints Arena

NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On May 25, 2027, 50 years to the day after the film's release, UPMC Movies with the PSO will present John Williams' legendary score performed live alongside Star Wars: A New Hope in an immersive arena production PITTSBURGH — Fifty years to the day after Star Wars first premiered in theaters, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present Star Wars: A New Hope at PPG Paints Arena as part of UPMC Movies with the PSO. Led by PSO Associate Conductor Jacob Joyce on May 25, 2027, John Williams' ACADEMY Award-winning score will be performed as the film plays on the arena's giant screens in a one-night-only celebration of one of the most beloved films of all time.

The concert will be both a visual and musical spectacle. The production will use PPG Paints Arena's incredible four-sided videoboard, made up of four 50-foot-by-32-foot screens with over 32 million pixels, along with two 360-degree LED rings and dynamic lighting and special effects, creating an immersive experience unlike any other Star Wars concert. Fans will also find special activations throughout the arena before the show and during intermission.

The orchestra will be positioned beneath the main videoboard, facing Section 112. The performance will be professionally amplified and broadcast throughout the arena via the venue's sound system, ensuring clear audio for all attendees. Additionally, because the videoboard features a 360-degree display, the accompanying video content will be visible from every seat in the arena.

Since the release of this first Star Wars film in 1977, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams. Fans will experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert experience.

Legendary composer Williams is well known for scoring all nine of the Star Wars saga films, beginning with 1977's Star Wars for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score. His scores for subsequent Star Wars films The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker were each Oscar-nominated for Best Original Score.

The presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts. The concert is part of UPMC Movies with the PSO, the orchestra's film-with-live-orchestra series, which takes its new name this season as UPMC signs on as title sponsor.

The performance at PPG Paints Arena replaces a concert previously scheduled for May 25 at Heinz Hall. Ticket holders for this performance will receive priority seating for the performance at PPG Paints Arena and can receive new tickets by contacting the Heinz Hall ticket office at 412-392-4900.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 11 Hrs 11 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Pittsburgh Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming