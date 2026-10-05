Review: GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Byham Theatre

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Picture it: Pittsburgh, October 2026. Four “Golden Girls” walk onto the stage of the Byham Theatre as part of their national tour, and for the next two-plus hours, the audience is transported straight back to Miami - with a few decidedly modern twists along the way. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue delivers exactly what its title promises: plenty of laughs, an abundance of heart, and a cast that captures the spirit of the beloved television series while putting its own spin on the characters. From the moment the first familiar door opened, it was clear this was more than simply a tribute. It felt like spending an evening with four friends who had somehow been together forever.

The cast is dynamic, and each performer brings a distinctive understanding of these iconic personalities. Chris Davis’ Dorothy is notably tall, but the production cleverly plays into some of the more masculine characteristics that were occasionally hinted at in the original series, making the physicality part of the humor rather than a distraction. Vince Kelley’s Blanche serves as the group’s confident leader, equally effective when displaying Blanche’s calm, composed side and when delivering the sly, seductive comments that have become synonymous with her character. Adam Graber captures Rose’s St. Olaf innocence (and accent) beautifully, but this Rose feels like St. Olaf meets 2026 bad girl - a combination that is every bit as ridiculous and wonderful as it sounds. Christopher Kamm’s Sophia is an absolute comedic force, frequently willing to say the things the other three are thinking but simply cannot bring themselves to say. Together, the chemistry is exceptional. The four performers interact with such ease and timing that it is completely believable that they have known one another for years.

The humor stays remarkably faithful to The Golden Girls while pushing the envelope into more outrageous and decidedly adult territory. Some jokes are delivered directly, while others are left for the audience to pick up on, but these characters have never been particularly afraid to say what they think - and that spirit remains intact. The production also does an outstanding job recreating the visual world of the original series. The set, furniture, and especially that familiar front door are instantly recognizable, with entrances through the door providing some of the biggest laughs. Tommy Favorite’s appearances as Stan are particularly memorable, with his entrances and wit nearly as powerful as his receding hairline. The kitchen is another standout, serving as the centerpiece for those familiar conversations over food, dessert and whatever crisis happens to be unfolding. The production wisely incorporates the original series’ familiar music for its opening and transitions between scenes, adding another layer of nostalgia that immediately transports audiences back to the world of the beloved sitcom. The show also wisely incorporates Pittsburgh and regional references, including nods to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and the Penguins, giving the audience a few extra reasons to laugh and feel at home.

One of the production’s greatest strengths is its willingness to embrace the unexpected. The performers frequently ad-libbed when a joke didn't quite land as planned or when an audience reaction became bigger than anticipated, and the improvisation was consistently sharp. Audience interaction added another layer of fun, particularly for one seemingly unsuspecting gray-haired woman seated in the second row who became the target of an impressive number of jokes and accusations throughout the evening. The show's more extreme sexual humor arrives in bursts, followed at times by stretches that feel much closer to the traditional tone of the original series. While some audience members may find the more adult material a bit much, I appreciated the balance. It allowed the production to acknowledge its modern setting and push the boundaries while still giving audiences plenty of the familiar Golden Girls humor they came to see.

I left the Byham Theatre thinking, simply, “That was a really fun night.” I laughed, I even shed a few tears, and the standing ovation at the conclusion made it clear that the audience had been completely transported to Miami. There was an added treat after the performance when I had the opportunity to meet the cast, who were every bit as genuine and gracious offstage as they appeared during the show. Nearly 40 years after Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia first welcomed audiences into their lives, Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue proves there is still plenty of life AND plenty of laughter in these characters. These guys may not be the original Golden Girls, but on this night in Pittsburgh, they were every bit as golden.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue continues its national tour throughout the fall. More information and tour dates can be found at GoldenGirlsTour.com.



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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 01 Hrs 49 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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