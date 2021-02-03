Pittsburgh Public Theater Presents ROMEO N JULIET and More This Month

Two unforgettable experiences are coming to you this month courtesy of Pittsburgh Public Theater

Public PlayTime Presents:

ROMEO N JULIET

Available Online February 18-21

Pittsburgh Public Theater's Resident Director Justin Emeka (Sweat, American Son) returns to the Public's digital stage to share his robust retelling of literature's most revered romance. ROMEO N JULIET reimagines Shakespeare's classic as an earnest love story amidst feuding African-American and Black Immigrant communities. In this Verona, the Prince travels with guards who resemble members of the Black Panther Party, Sister Laurence wields power and wisdom through her unshakable faith, and Romeo and Juliet learn that to love one another fully is a revolutionary act.

While remaining faithful to Shakespeare's language and story, this adaptation is a sensitive, lean retelling that centers Black culture and characters, and speaks directly to Justin's expertise and vision for reimagining classic works for modern audiences.

Donations for access to Public PlayTime start at just $10. Click below to donate, which will give you access to the stream February 18-21, starting at 7pm on February 18. Subscribers should click HERE for information on their PlayTime benefit. Thank you for your support!

This reading will be presented alongside a Public Town Hall (Seeing Shakespeare Through Brown Eyes) with Justin on February 25, and a Creative Workshop (Making Shakespeare Black) on February 27.

27th Annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest Showcase of Finalists



Monday, February 22 at 7:00pm • Register to watch for FREE



Hosted by Disney+ favorite and Pittsburgh native, Joe Serafini!

Pittsburgh Public Theater is proud to present this year's Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest ONLINE for the first time in the organization's history. In this time of isolation, it's more important than ever to connect with students and educators across the region, giving them a creative outlet like none other. Now, you can tune in for free from anywhere! Featuring KDKA's Ken Rice and other special guests, the Finalist Showcase will be broadcast on YouTube February 22 at 7:00pm. Winners from the Top 20 scene and monologue submissions will be chosen from our Lower Division (Grades 4-7) and Upper Division (Grades 8-12) by an esteemed panel of judges. If you're looking for a bit of inspiration and joy, look no further than this special event!

REGISTER TO WATCH