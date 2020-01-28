Point Park University's award-winning Pittsburgh Playhouse presents The Wolves by playwright Sarah DeLappe. With accolades as a Finalist in 2017 for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and winner of the 2015 Relentless Award for Playwriting, The Wolves runs from February 21 - March 8 in the Highmark Theatre at the Pittsburgh Playhouse, located at 350 Forbes Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Wolves is full of girl power and explosive energy as it follows a team of nine teenage soccer players through their season. Conversations about female development, boyfriend drama, and friendly gossip, enable each girl to express her own distinct personality and individual character. When real tragedy occurs, the girls have to decide if they'll forfeit their upcoming game or learn to stand together as a team and overcome their anxieties, grief and challenges.

The Pittsburgh Playhouse welcomes home Point Park University alumna, Rachel M. Stevens, a New York City based director, teaching artist and acting coach. "I am honored as an alum to come to Pittsburgh and direct this play, to champion this story," Stevens said. "The first time I saw The Wolves in New York, I was moved by how the play honestly depicts a chaotic journey towards self-actualization, unabashedly revealing the raw and terrifying but thrilling experience of growing up as a woman today." She says the play is first about female identity but it is important to be inclusive to all of us and our experiences growing up, regardless of how one identifies. "Young people should feel well represented," says Stevens, echoing the playwright's remark that this play says something about the moment that we're living in.

Stevens describes the play as exhilarating and enjoyable with a deeply personal and intimate quality. She states that the play functions much like a movement piece - lyrical and athletic in the movement of the team on stage and orchestral through the actors' dialogue. As the director, Stevens is excited to be collaborating on the production with five members of the Point Park University Pioneer Women's soccer team and their interim head coach, Bethanie Moreschi, for the authentic choreography of the team on stage.

"The Conservatory Theatre company has been hard at work collaborating with our exceptional faculty, professional Playhouse staff, and nationally recognized guest artists to bring our stages to life," said Steven Breese, Artistic Director, Pittsburgh Playhouse. "We are pleased to welcome home alumna Rachel Stevens, as the director of the female-focused, The Wolves, and are energized by the unique collaboration with the University's women's soccer team. By delivering the highest quality stage-training, we are pleased to provide the Pittsburgh region some of the finest entertainment."

The artistic team includes scenic design by Nina Stumpf; costume design by Dianela Gil; lighting design by Andrew David Ostrowski; and sound design by Steve Shapiro.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Pittsburgh Playhouse box office at 412-392-8000 or online at pittsburghplayhouse.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You