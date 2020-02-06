Pittsburgh Opera Announces Its 82nd Season
Pittsburgh Opera announces its 2020-21 season, the company's 82nd. The season continues Pittsburgh Opera's tradition of performing world-class productions from old favorites to exciting new works.
Along with a multitude of events, ranging from free community concerts to black-tie galas, the season will encompass three operas produced at the Benedum Center, one at Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater, the Second Stage Project at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, and a Pittsburgh premiere at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
Benedum Center Productions:
Rusalka [Pittsburgh Opera premiere]
Rusalka the Water Sprite risks everything for the love of a human Prince
- Sat., Oct. 10, 2020 * 8:00 PM
- Tues., Oct. 13, 2020 * 7:00 PM
- Fri., Oct. 16, 2020 * 7:30 PM
- Sun., Oct. 18, 2020 * 2:00 PM
The Magic Flute
Aided by a magic flute, and accompanied by Papageno the bird catcher, Tamino pursues truth and reason, love and enlightenment
- Sat., Nov. 7, 2020 * 8:00 PM
- Tues., Nov. 10, 2020 * 7:00 PM
- Fri., Nov. 13, 2020 * 7:30 PM
- Sun., Nov. 15, 2020 * 2:00 PM
Aida
Verdi's high-stakes love triangle between a brave military commander, a jealous pharaoh's daughter, and a conflicted prisoner of war
- Sat., March 20, 2021 * 8:00 PM
- Tues., March 23, 2021 * 7:00 PM
- Fri., March 26, 2021 * 7:30 PM
- Sun., March 28, 2021 * 2:00 PM
August Wilson African American Cultural Center Production:
Charlie Parker's Yardbird [Pittsburgh premiere]
A freeform expedition into the mind, heart, and personal purgatory of the legendary saxophonist
- Sat., May 8, 2021 * 8:00 PM
- Tues., May 11, 2021 * 7:00 PM
- Fri., May 14, 2021 * 7:30 PM
- Sun., May 16, 2021 * 2:00 PM
Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater Production:
Emmeline [Pittsburgh premiere]
The heart-wrenching story of a young Maine teenager sent to work in a Massachusetts textile mill in the 1820s
- Sat., Jan. 23, 2021 * 8:00 PM
- Tues., Jan. 26, 2021 * 7:00 PM
- Fri., Jan. 29, 2021 * 7:30 PM
- Sun., Jan. 31, 2021 * 2:00 PM
Second Stage Project:
Soldier Songs [Pittsburgh Opera premiere]
Explore the perceptions vs. the realities of the Soldier, the loss and exploitation of innocence, and the difficulty of expressing the truth of war
- Sat., Feb 20, 2021 * 8:00 PM
- Tues., Feb 23, 2021 * 7:00 PM
- Fri., Feb. 26, 2021 * 7:30 PM
- Sun., Feb. 28, 2021 * 2:00 PM
Special Events:
- 66th Annual Diamond Horseshoe Ball - September 25, 2020
- Maecenas Ball XXXVII - Spring 2021
Free, Low Cost, and Other Events:
- FREE Pre-Opera Talks - one hour before each performance
- FREE Meet The Artists - following each Tuesday evening performance
- FREE Rising Stars concert - September 2020 at Pittsburgh Opera headquarters
- FREE Brown Bag Concerts - selected Saturdays during the season at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters
- Art Song Recitals - selected Sundays during the season at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters.
- Opera Up Close - selected Sundays during the season at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters
- FRIENDS of Pittsburgh Opera events
- Pittsburgh Opera New Guard events
- WQED previews and broadcasts
Tickets:
- Season tickets (subscriptions) are now available. Prices range from $40 - $700, depending on the number of operas included and seating location.
- Single ticket sales begin in late August.
- Single tickets for the Benedum Center productions start at just $15; Children and teens ages 6-18 are half-off for all operas.
- Group discounts, including student discounts, are available.