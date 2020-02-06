Pittsburgh Opera Announces Its 82nd Season

Article Pixel Feb. 6, 2020  

Pittsburgh Opera announces its 2020-21 season, the company's 82nd. The season continues Pittsburgh Opera's tradition of performing world-class productions from old favorites to exciting new works.

Along with a multitude of events, ranging from free community concerts to black-tie galas, the season will encompass three operas produced at the Benedum Center, one at Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater, the Second Stage Project at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, and a Pittsburgh premiere at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

Benedum Center Productions:

Rusalka [Pittsburgh Opera premiere]

Rusalka the Water Sprite risks everything for the love of a human Prince

  • Sat., Oct. 10, 2020 * 8:00 PM
  • Tues., Oct. 13, 2020 * 7:00 PM
  • Fri., Oct. 16, 2020 * 7:30 PM
  • Sun., Oct. 18, 2020 * 2:00 PM

The Magic Flute

Aided by a magic flute, and accompanied by Papageno the bird catcher, Tamino pursues truth and reason, love and enlightenment

  • Sat., Nov. 7, 2020 * 8:00 PM
  • Tues., Nov. 10, 2020 * 7:00 PM
  • Fri., Nov. 13, 2020 * 7:30 PM
  • Sun., Nov. 15, 2020 * 2:00 PM

Aida

Verdi's high-stakes love triangle between a brave military commander, a jealous pharaoh's daughter, and a conflicted prisoner of war

  • Sat., March 20, 2021 * 8:00 PM
  • Tues., March 23, 2021 * 7:00 PM
  • Fri., March 26, 2021 * 7:30 PM
  • Sun., March 28, 2021 * 2:00 PM

August Wilson African American Cultural Center Production:

Charlie Parker's Yardbird [Pittsburgh premiere]

A freeform expedition into the mind, heart, and personal purgatory of the legendary saxophonist

  • Sat., May 8, 2021 * 8:00 PM
  • Tues., May 11, 2021 * 7:00 PM
  • Fri., May 14, 2021 * 7:30 PM
  • Sun., May 16, 2021 * 2:00 PM

Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater Production:

Emmeline [Pittsburgh premiere]

The heart-wrenching story of a young Maine teenager sent to work in a Massachusetts textile mill in the 1820s

  • Sat., Jan. 23, 2021 * 8:00 PM
  • Tues., Jan. 26, 2021 * 7:00 PM
  • Fri., Jan. 29, 2021 * 7:30 PM
  • Sun., Jan. 31, 2021 * 2:00 PM

Second Stage Project:

Soldier Songs [Pittsburgh Opera premiere]

Explore the perceptions vs. the realities of the Soldier, the loss and exploitation of innocence, and the difficulty of expressing the truth of war

  • Sat., Feb 20, 2021 * 8:00 PM
  • Tues., Feb 23, 2021 * 7:00 PM
  • Fri., Feb. 26, 2021 * 7:30 PM
  • Sun., Feb. 28, 2021 * 2:00 PM

Special Events:

  • 66th Annual Diamond Horseshoe Ball - September 25, 2020
  • Maecenas Ball XXXVII - Spring 2021

Free, Low Cost, and Other Events:

Tickets:

  • Season tickets (subscriptions) are now available. Prices range from $40 - $700, depending on the number of operas included and seating location.
  • Single ticket sales begin in late August.
  • Single tickets for the Benedum Center productions start at just $15; Children and teens ages 6-18 are half-off for all operas.
  • Group discounts, including student discounts, are available.



