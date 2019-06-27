Pittsburgh Opera Announces Its 2019-20 Resident Artists

Pittsburgh Opera has announced its 2019-20 Resident Artists:

Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artist Program is one of the country's leading training programs for young singers, providing professional development during a two-year session.

Every year, more than 500 applicants from around the world vie for just a handful of openings. After completing advanced education such as graduate degrees, Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists further their careers under the guidance of the opera world's leaders and innovators, including master classes with opera legends. They study languages, diction, movement, and acting, while developing their vocal skills and expanding their repertoire.

In addition to performing principal roles in two fully-staged productions, Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artists cover principal roles and perform comprimario roles in Pittsburgh Opera's mainstage productions each season. Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artist Stage Director gains valuable experience in directing and in production development.

The program has fostered the careers of many singers that now perform on the world stage. Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists have gone on to headline at the world's most prestigious opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera. Notable alumni include:

"We have another extremely talented class of Resident Artists for our 81st season", said Pittsburgh Opera General Director Christopher Hahn. "All of us at Pittsburgh Opera are excited to introduce them to the community at our Rising Stars concert on September 22nd at our Headquarters in the Strip District."





