Pittsburgh Musical Theater Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring JERSEY BOYS, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More

Pittsburgh Musical Theater has announced the company's 2022-2023 "Oh What a Season" with performances in three different venues, including the historic Byham Theater in the cultural district, and their own Gargaro Theater and West End Canopy located in the historic West End Community.

The season will start in the fall with an audience favorite, back by popular demand, Evil Dead the Musical (September 30-October 22) in the West End Canopy, followed by Disney's The Little Mermaid (November 3-6) at the Byham Theater. In December, the annual holiday classic, A Lyrical Christmas Carol (December 13-18), will take place in the Gargaro Theater. In 2023, the season will continue with Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. (February 16-19) and Once (March 9-April 2), both at the Gargaro Theater. The season will close with Jersey Boys (May 4-14) at the Byham Theater.

"Oh What a Season! was selected to delight audiences of all ages with musical theater experiences that will take you everywhere from Dublin, Ireland, to New Jersey, to "Under the Sea." You're certain to enjoy our unique PMT experience - inspired collaborations between local professionals and young artists that create dynamic performances for all to enjoy, in versatile venues suited to each production. We can't wait to welcome you back to "be our guest" for our first full season since 2019 - we promise it's not too good to be true!" - PMT Executive Director, Colleen Doyno

PMT will also present their annual season preview concert, Broadway at the Overlook, September 8-11. Information on this free Pittsburgh CitiParks event, single tickets, and the new season flex pass can be found at pittsburghmusicals.com or by calling (412) 539-0900.

About Pittsburgh Musical Theater

Pittsburgh Musical Theater (PMT) is a non-profit (501c3) committed to youth development, integrated opportunities for young artists and local professionals, and building a diverse creative community. Founded in 1990 and based in Pittsburgh's West End, PMT is currently under the leadership of Colleen Doyno, Executive Director. They are home to PMT Conservatory and currently produce both a professional and young artist series that perform in multiple venues including the historic Broadway style Byham Theater in the Cultural District, and PMT's own Off-Broadway style Gargaro Theater in the West End.