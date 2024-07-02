Pittsburgh International Theatre Announces 2nd BARDS FROM THE BURGH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh International Theatre has announced its second Bards from the Burgh (“BFTB”) reading series, featuring four new plays by Pittsburgh playwrights. Following a very well received inaugural BFTB reading series last September, PICT will again showcase the talent of Pittsburgh's local playwrights.

The readings will be staged over four evenings (July 8, 9,10, and 11) at City Theatre's Lillie Theatre at 1300 Bingham Street, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The four readings will be presented in two acts, with one intermission. Tickets can be obtained at Ludus.com - Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre.

Each play reading will engage its audiences with a fresh look at familiar tales and themes. PICT recognizes the importance of audience interaction in this creative path, furthering play development. Performance readings will be led by four veteran directors and presented by 25 actors.

Playwrights featured this series:

July 8: The Wake by Tammy Ryan

In life, Colleen was a force of nature. Six months after her death, her sisters Maggie and Rosemary rent a beach house in Florida to scatter her ashes, only to find themselves and their respective partners staring down a hurricane. As the strong winds and rainbands begin, strange encounters with wildlife signal something more is going on. Filled with humor and heart, The Wake explores grief, family, and America's shifting cultural and environmental climates.

Directed by Chris Clavelli

Cast: Stefan Lingenfelter, Jenny Malarkey, Joseph Martinez, and Brandi Welle

July 9: Three Blind Mice by Darrin J. Friedman

Brought together by tragedy, three men reconnect. They discuss life and the quest for meaning, transcending their diverse backgrounds to explore the challenges of being a man, husband, and father in a rapidly changing world. Through heartbreak, grief, and life-altering decisions, these men provide invaluable assistance beyond their wildest expectations. Their reliance on one another isn't just a code; it's an undeniable reality and a vital necessity.

Directed by Ricardo Vila-Roger

Cast: Enrique Bazan Arias, Sheldon Ingram, David Nackman

July 10: Isle of Noises by TJ Young

Inspired by The Tempest, this play is the untold story of Sycorax, Caliban, and Ariel. As Sycorax washes up on shore mid-labor, Ariel turns to the great fey who occupy the island to save Sycorax and her unborn child, Caliban. When Caliban comes of age, Sycorax conscripts him to seek revenge on those who did her wrong. Ariel, sensing a way to elevate above their station, begins a plot that challenges Sycorax and Caliban in their play for power.

Directed by Elizabeth Elias Huffman, PICT's Artistic Director

Cast: Cynthia Marie Dallas, Mason Dowd, Kelsey Robinson, Kai Sachon, Jaylen Wilbourn, and Nick Page July 11: King Con by Doren Elias

It's 1920 and the greatest scam artist of all time has found a get rich quick scheme that will leave his name as the moniker we all know today as the “Ponzi Scheme”. This is the true rags to riches story of Charles Ponzi set in the jazz filled streets of Boston. Told in a fast-paced, cinematic style with music and dance, this story of greed, avarice, and corruption brings this eponymous character to vivid life. King Con is a cautionary tale that will leave you clutching your pocketbook.

Directed by Ingrid Sonnichsen. Cast: Art DeConciliis, Brandon Donaldson, Matthew Frontz, Elizabeth Glyptis, Matt Henderson, Maddie Kocur, Nick Mitchell, Justin Mohr, Johnny Patalano, Brigid Ryan, Linda Santavicca, and Tom Smithyman

“Bards from the Burgh” reading series is produced by PICT Classic Theatre, which is solely responsible for the content of all readings. City Theatre Company is unaffiliated with this reading series and is only serving as its host venue.

About PICT:

PICT's mission is to engage with, entertain, and serve the Pittsburgh community by examining current social issues through the lens of classic text. PICT officially changed its name to Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre to better represent the organization's mission. With over 25 years as Pittsburgh's dramatic theater company dedicated to bringing the classics to the stage, PICT has produced over 110 productions.

