Pittsburgh Cultural Trust To Welcome Leslie Odom, Jr. For A BEHIND THE SCENES Conversation

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced that tickets are on sale for BEHIND THE SCENES: A Conversation with Leslie Odom, Jr., on Monday, September 23, 2024, 7:30 p.m., at the O'Reilly Theater, 621 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh Cultural District.

Join internationally acclaimed vocalist, songwriter, actor, and author Leslie Odom, Jr. in conversation with Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama Head, Robert Ramirez, as they reflect on and celebrate Odom's transformative rise to global fame.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a two-time Academy Award nominated, Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy Award nominated actor, singer, songwriter, and entertainer. With an expansive career that touches many performance genres, Odom has been repeatedly recognized as a unique performer with a serious and distinct dedication to the craft of storytelling. Best known for his breakout role as 'Aaron Burr' in the hit musical Hamilton on Broadway as well as his critically acclaimed performance as legendary soul singer Sam Cooke in Regina King's 2020 film, One Night in Miami. Most recently, Odom made his long-awaited return to Broadway starring in, and co-producing, the new Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis. His fifth studio album, When A Crooner Dies, was released in November 2023. Odom is a graduate of the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.

The conversation will be followed by an audience Q&A session.

This one-night-only special engagement is presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama. For tickets and information, visit Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources: TrustArts.org, by calling 412-456-6666, or in person at Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh Cultural District.

