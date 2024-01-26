Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Names Hayley Haldeman Chief Administrative Officer

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's President and CEO, Kendra Whitlock Ingram, announced today that Hayley Haldeman has been named the organization's new Chief Administrative Officer.

Haldeman will be a close partner to Ingram, working on high-level strategy and helping to drive the Cultural Trust forward as it implements strategic priorities. She will influence the Cultural Trust's daily operations, build more robust cross-departmental collaboration, and support the President & CEO in translating strategy into actionable goals. The Trust worked in partnership with the national executive search firm, Isaacson, Miller, Inc. on this leadership recruitment.

“Hayley's professional experiences across a range of industries make her uniquely suited for this crucial leadership role at the Cultural Trust,” said Ingram. “She will be a key strategic leader and culture builder who nurtures strong, reliable teams and a healthy, collaborative working environment inside the organization.”

The Pittsburgh native most recently served as Counsel for Dentons Cohen & Grigsby's Nonprofit and Tax-Exempt Organizations group, assisting a broad array of nonprofits with complex legal and governance issues including in the frequent role as outside general counsel.

From 2019 through 2022, Haldeman served as interim, then permanent, Executive Director of the Mattress Factory, a contemporary installation art museum in Pittsburgh, PA. Prior to her role at the Mattress Factory, she was a litigator for seven years in the Pittsburgh office of Jones Day.

Haldeman is also an adjunct faculty member at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy. Her current courses focus on museum operations and human resources management for nonprofits.

Active in civic and community affairs, Haldeman is Chair of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission—appointed in 2023 by Governor Josh Shapiro. She sits on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and co-chairs the Allegheny County Bar Association's Nonprofit Law Committee, among other engagements.

Haldeman graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law and the George Washington University. She lives in Mount Lebanon with her husband and two children (Matthew, 3, and Theodora, 1).