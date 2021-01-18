Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces Upcoming Programming

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced upcoming programming, including a new series of public art pieces: 202021: a new constellation; Le Patin Libre, part of the Pittsburgh Dance Council Series and much more!

202021: a new constellation

Looking towards the hope of the new year and a better future, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust celebrates artists of color, particularly emerging Black artists, through 202021: a new constellation public art installation throughout the Cultural District. This piece, curated by Tereneh Idia, features 11 artists and works can be found in nine locations by referencing the attached map of the District. We encourage those viewing public art to do so while observing proper safety protocols and social distancing. This project is slated to remain up through March, and pieces may stay up longer as activity begins to resume in the Cultural District.

Project description:

Many believe that constellations are created by the stars, planets, and other objects of light in the cosmos. However, some Indigenous communities of the Americas like the Incan Empire found constellations in the dark spaces between the light.

202021: a new constellation is a body of work by Black, Pittsburgh-based artists. The art, the space between and the act of you moving to view the art, creates a new celestial body; a ground constellation; a space for celebration of Black creativity and people.

You will see images of women moving through the city acting as tour guides, images of celebration in a crowd or with a couple. 202021: a new constellation is an exploration of a new way to tell time, textiles of comfort and culture - joyous, defiant, happy, and contemplative images of Black women.

Enjoy this new constellation being formed at the end of 2020 and into 2021 - a space we create in Pittsburgh in celebration of Blackness and Black Pittsburgh.

Locations and artists:

SPACE: Chris Ivey

Wood Street: Njaimeh Njie

803 Liberty (Cling): DS Kinsel

803 Liberty (Screen): Daontay Knight

Benedum Center Windows: Bekezela Mguni

707 Penn: Steven Montinar

821 Penn (former future tenant): Patrice McKinzie/ThriftOutloud

9th and Penn: Charmette Young

815 Liberty: Wavy Wednesday

813 Liberty: Shori Sims

Le Patin Libre

Piece: Carte Blanche

Country of Origin: Canada

Event Location: The Rink at PPG Place

TrustArts.org/Dance

Le Patin Libre has developed a movement style that combines contemporary dance and figure skating. Founded by high level figure skaters who wanted to use their virtuosity outside the constraints of competitions and On Ice show-business, Le Patin Libre transformed their athleticism into a means of free expression, creating contemporary dance pieces that exploit the amazing choreographic and theatrical potential of glide.

Over the years, their enthusiastic first experiences and acrobatics slowly evolved toward choreographic research. In Carte Blanche, a new work being developed specifically for Pittsburgh, the company will revisit parts of their showstopping repertory and debut innovative new material. This special event will take place at The Rink at PPG Place.

Liberty Magic @ Home x Monday Night Magic

Liberty Magic's weekly co-presentation with New York's longest-running Off-Broadway magic show rolls on with Episode #13 tonight and featuring magicians renowned for their virtual performances. Magician photos attached. TrustArts.org/Magic

Magicians:

Karl Koppertop - The Entertainment Artist

Karl Koppertop has been delivering laughter and amazement for 25 years as an entertainer, creator, author and teacher of magic. He has performed in hundreds of cities in over 30 countries, appeared on national television and entertained celebrities and CEOs at fundraisers, corporate events, trade shows, private parties and venues like the world-famous Magic Castle and Monday Night Magic. However, Karl doesn't judge himself based on his awards and accolades. All that matters is giving his next audience magical moments to remember for the rest of their lives.

Adrian Lacroix - The Magician Who Revolutionized Virtual Magic

Adrian Lacroix is an illusionist and inventor from Buenos Aires, Argentina. His interest in magic began at the age of 8, after watching David Copperfield performing on TV. Being self-taught, Adrian spent his youth and teen years immersed in that world. At 17, he was already performing in restaurants and private events doing close-up magic. For the last 10 years, he has been performing in some of the most prestigious theaters in Buenos Aires.

Since lockdown began, Adrian has invented and marketed four best-selling routines for magicians to use on video chat, one of which was featured by Penn & Teller on national television. Adrian revolutionized the way magic can be performed online. All the big names in the industry of magic recognize Adrian's creations as the best magic effects that can be performed over Zoom. He was called by David Copperfield, David Blaine, and Penn & Teller to perform privately for them. During his interactive virtual show, you will experience magic through the screen in a way you never imagined before.

Your Host - David Corsaro

Meet your host of Monday Night Magic: Live Online-superstar magician David Corsaro! David has been a professional magician for over 27 years, performing on TV and in magic theaters around the globe. His personal brand of magic can be described as an enthusiastic blend of magic and comedy that will have you laughing while riveted to his every move.

Harris @ Home

We've launched the latest lineup of films from Harris @ Home! Our independent, international, and documentary film offerings are custom-curated by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, and a portion of ticket proceeds benefit the Harris Theater. All three films are available January 15 - February 15 and are available to stream for a 48-hour period following purchase. TrustArts.org/Film

Films:

Rock Camp: The Movie

Summer camp meets Spinal Tap as we journey to Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, where dreamers from across America and around the world gather to shred with their heroes - and learn to rock like the legends. Rock Camp is an institution and cultural phenomenon that has been going on in Los Angeles, New York and other cities since 1996. The brainchild of music producer David Fishof, Rock Camp boasts a jaw-dropping array of rock star "counselors" that include Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry, Jeff Beck, Slash and countless other rock legends. The counselors teach, inspire and jam with the campers over the course of four days. Each Rock Camp concludes with all of the counselors and their respective campers, performing together.

The Reason I Jump

Based on the best-selling book by Naoki Higashida, The Reason I Jump is an immersive cinematic exploration of neurodiversity through the experiences of nonspeaking autistic people from around the world. The film blends Higashida's revelatory insights into autism, written when he was just 13, with intimate portraits of five remarkable young people. It opens a window for audiences into an intense and overwhelming, but often joyful, sensory universe.

Moments in the lives of each of the characters are linked by the journey of a young Japanese boy through an epic landscape; narrated passages from Naoki's writing reflect on what his autism means to him and others, how his perception of the world differs, and why he acts in the way he does: the reason he jumps. The film distils these elements into a sensually rich tapestry that leads us to Naoki's core message: not being able to speak does not mean there is nothing to say.

The Changin' Times of Ike White

Serving a life sentence for murder in the early 1970s, music prodigy Ike White had plenty of time to perfect his musical talent, but no hope of putting it to use in the outside world. Ike's skills were exceptional enough, though, that his story captured the media's attention. From this notoriety, he was able to record an album inside the prison with big-time producer Jerry Goldstein (War, Sly and the Family Stone). Superstar Stevie Wonder lobbied successfully for Ike's early release from prison. With an acclaimed album under his belt and the support of Wonder and others in the industry, Ike was poised for stardom. But, instead, he went off the grid for over 40 years. Daniel Vernon's mesmerizing new documentary is unpredictable and moving, echoing the strange journey of Ike White.

BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive @ Home

BNY Mellon presents JazzLive @ Home is a free online video series produced by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust showcasing some of the finest jazz musicians on the scene today, from Pittsburgh and beyond, and giving an inside look at their influences and careers, reflections on current events, and more.

Already posted and available for free viewing are Sean Jones, Kenia, and Thomas Wendt. Just posted is Dr. Alton Merrell, and upcoming videos will feature David Throckmorton, Theron Brown, Lynn Speakman, Kevin Howard, and Roger Humphries + RH Factor. TrustArts.org/JazzLive

Renewed: EQT Children's Theater Festival @ Home

Available through January 31 | TrustArts.org/PghKids

Traditionally, the EQT Children's Theater Festival happens for 4 days in May in Downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural Distirct, bringing extraordinary and unique experiences to young people and continuing the tradition of theater for your children. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed life as we know it for families and children across the world. Classrooms have become laptop screens, and embracing the child-like imagination that we once all possessed has become more important than ever. In May, we made the deicison to prioritizing the health of our patrons, staff, vendors, and artists, we have come to the difficult decision that the EQT Children's Theater Festival, originally scheduled for May 14-17, shifted to a virtual platform - the EQT Children's Theater Festival @ Home. We are excited to renew the EQT Children's Theater Festival @ Home to give families another chance to engage with the arts and spend time together in a safe way. You can enjoy full-length performance streams, workshops with artists, a Frog Stop Scavenger Hunt and more! New content will be released each week. Follow along to maximize the fun!