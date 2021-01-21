Pittsburgh CLO Launches SONGS FOR A NEW YEAR

Pittsburgh CLO has announced the launch of an innovative theatrical collaboration project, Songs for a New Year. As a part of its New Works initiative, Pittsburgh CLO reached out to five writing teams to invite them to respond to the turning of the New Year in a commissioned song. Soon after, choreographers were invited to take the writing teams' work and create a commissioned dance, visual, or movement piece scored by one of the songs. The songs will premiere each Thursday at 5pm starting this week through February 18 on the CLO's Facebook page and YouTube channel including an interview with the artists who created the songs on special-edition episodes of Pittsburgh CLO's web series, CLOse Ups.

Pittsburgh CLO Executive Producer, Mark Fleischer, says the idea for the commissions are rooted in the CLO's mission and was triggered as the end of 2020 approached and he was looking ahead to the arrival of 2021. "Crossing from one year into another is always an important demarcation point, but this past New Year's Eve held additional weight for many. Who better to reflect on and give voice to the hopes and fears of this unique moment than theatre artists? Writers, composers, choreographers, and performers have a special way of capturing shared moments in ways that evoke not just the intellectual, but emotional response."

The five pieces are entirely different in content, style, and approach, but each engages with the complexity of the past year and the year to come. Each piece also showcases the talent and skill of a cohort of extraordinary artists, including both the commissioned creative team and the dancers, vocalists, and other collaborators bringing their original work to life. By fostering these collaborations and investing in and championing artists, Pittsburgh CLO is able to continue to support the creation and development of new works even in this period of uncertainty.

Pittsburgh CLO's commitment to new musicals and new voices is building the future of this important American art form - and ensuring that Pittsburgh audiences will enjoy the best of musical theater for many generations to come.

SONGS FOR A NEW YEAR RELEASE SCHEDULE

One Songs for a New Year video will be released each week from January 21 - February 18, 2021 via five special-edition episodes of Pittsburgh CLO's web series, CLOse Ups. Tune in to Pittsburgh CLO's Facebook and YouTube pages at 5pm ET for the next five Thursdays for interviews with the creative teams and video releases. Release schedule subject to change.

Thursday, January 21: "Resolutions"

Music by Sarah Taylor Ellis, Lyrics by Meghan Brown, Choreographed by Stephanie Klemons

Thursday, January 28: "A Cynic and an Optimist"

Music and Lyrics by Matt Schatz, Choreographed by LaTrea Derome

Thursday, February 4: "I Remembered"

Music and Lyrics by Kasaun Henry and Jillian Walker, Video Production by Harlemwood Studios, LLC

Thursday, February 11: "12 Grapes"

Music and Lyrics by Austin Dean Ashford and Brian Quijada, Choreographed by Juel D. Lane

Thursday, February 18: "No More Soggy Bottoms"

Music and Lyrics by Rona Siddiqui, Choreographed by James Washington Manning

A full listing of artists and collaborators can be found by clicking here.