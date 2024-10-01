Pittsburgh CLO Announces Passing of Charlie Gray, Former Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh CLO has announced the passing of Charlie Gray, who served as Executive Director from 1982 to 1996. Mr. Gray left an indelible mark on the Pittsburgh arts community through his unwavering commitment to musical theater and arts education. During his 14-year tenure, he produced an impressive 85 musicals, directed landmark productions such as JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and toured nine productions, including the premiere of LUNCH.

Charlie Gray's contributions extended beyond Pittsburgh. Before his tenure with PCLO, he directed over 40 musicals and plays in the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Mexico, performed on Broadway, and stage-managed productions worldwide, from Broadway to the Palace of Versailles.

A true advocate for the arts, Mr. Gray’s legacy includes founding the Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater in 1989 and establishing the Gene Kelly Awards in 1991, which have since become an integral part of arts education throughout the region. He also oversaw the creation of the Gallery of Heroes in-school program and other innovative initiatives such as the Creative Vision Program and New Horizons for individuals with disabilities.

Under Mr. Gray's leadership, the Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theater was established in 1988 to recognize the lifetime contributions of outstanding musical theater talents. Created in collaboration with the families of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, along with The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, this prestigious award has honored a remarkable list of recipients, including Mary Martin (1988), Dame Julie Andrews (1989), Harold Prince (1991), Sir Cameron Mackintosh (1992), Stephen Sondheim (1993), Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber (1996), Gwen Verdon (2000), Bernadette Peters (2002), Shirley Jones (2007), Kathleen Marshall (2008), Rob Marshall (2008), and Stephen Schwartz (2009).

Mark Fleischer, current Executive Producer of Pittsburgh CLO, stated, “Charlie Gray was a visionary leader whose contributions to Pittsburgh CLO and the broader arts community will be remembered for generations. His dedication to expanding the reach of musical theater beyond the performance on stage and his commitment to arts education are what will be a lasting impact on countless lives. He will be deeply missed.”

Jim Scriven, Director of Education at Pittsburgh CLO, added, "Charlie Gray’s legacy in arts education is unmatched. From the Gene Kelly Awards to the Creative Vision and New Horizons programs, his passion for ensuring young people and individuals with disabilities had access to theater continues to resonate deeply in our community."

Pittsburgh CLO feels fortunate to have had Charlie Gray participate in the Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater's 35th Anniversary Reunion on August 30, 2024. His presence and insights during this celebration exemplified his enduring commitment to the next generation of artists and educators, and he will be remembered fondly by all who attended.

Charlie Gray leaves behind a lasting legacy that continues to inspire everyone connected with Pittsburgh CLO—whether a staff member, performer, and/or student at the Academy. His vision and tireless efforts laid the foundation for future generations of theater professionals and educators, ensuring that Pittsburgh CLO remains a beacon of musical theater excellence.

Even after his retirement, Mr. Gray remained actively involved in the arts. He served as Board President of Pittsburgh Irish and Classical Theatre, Board Vice President of Gateway to the Arts, and Treasurer of The Woodlands Foundation, among other roles.

Charlie Gray’s passion, dedication, and creative spirit shaped the arts in Pittsburgh and beyond, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

Burial will be private, and further details will be shared as they become available.

