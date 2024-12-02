Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER Opens This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT)'s annual treasured holiday classic, The Nutcracker, opens this Friday, December 6, at the Benedum Center and runs through Friday, December 27.

This year, The Nutcracker will feature 14 local celebrity guest stars in walk-on roles in the “Party Scene” during Act I at select performances throughout the three-week run. Guest stars who will be making cameo appearances include:

Kristine Sorensen (KDKA-TV News Anchor) - Sat., Dec. 7 @ 2:00 pm

Charlie Batch (Pittsburgh Steelers & Founder, Best of the Batch Foundation) - Sat.,

Dec. 7 @ 7:00 pm

Latasha Wilson-Batch (Executive Director of Best of the Batch Foundation) - Sat.,

Dec. 7 @ 7:00 pm

Page Weinstein (Miss Pennsylvania 2024) - Fri., Dec. 13 @ 7:00 pm

Lindsay Ward (KDKA-TV News Anchor) - Sat., Dec. 14 @ 2:00 pm

Kym Gable (KDKA-TV News Anchor) - Sat., Dec. 14 @ 7:00 pm

Savannah Saccucci (Piatt Sotheby's International Realty) - Thurs., Dec. 19 @ 7:00 pm

Daisy Jade (KDKA-TV “Pittsburgh Today Live” Reporter) - Fri., Dec. 20 @ 7:00 pm

Frzy (Musician/Rapper) - Sat., Dec. 21 @ 7:00 pm

Boaz Frankel (KDKA-TV Reporter/Yinzer Backstage Pass) - Sat., Dec. 22 @ 12:00 pm

Jill Szwed (WTAE-TV Meteorologist) - Sat., Dec. 22 @ 4:30 pm

Chloe Lukasiak (Dance Moms) - Mon., Dec. 23 @ 7:00 pm

Clara Lukasiak (Dance Moms) - Mon., Dec. 23 @ 7:00 pm

Holly Hatcher-Frazier (Dance Moms) - Fri., Dec. 27 @ 2:00 pm

PBT's current version of The Nutcracker includes the traditional story with a special Pittsburgh flair, which makes it the perfect fit for local Pittsburgh celebrities to make cameo appearances. The Nutcracker includes more than 13 Pittsburgh references – from Kennywood, Kaufmann's Clock and Shadyside to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins, Mount Washington and more.

"The Nutcracker is a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family,” said PBT artistic director Adam W. McKinney. “Our uniquely Pittsburgh version of The Nutcracker is a magical, memorable experience that audiences won't want to miss!”

PBT's The Nutcracker features hundreds of colorful characters in an unforgettable adventure through the Land of Enchantment. PBT's The Nutcracker includes five stunning scenes, 150 spectacular costumes, 1,500 costume accessories, more than 100 artists from the professional company and PBT School, a Christmas tree that grows to 15 times its size, sparkling falling snow, and over 30 magic tricks created by a professional magician.

PBT has performed various versions of The Nutcracker annually since its inception in 1970. The current Pittsburgh-based version, based on the choreography and concept by former PBT artistic director Terrence S. Orr, has been staged at PBT for more than 20 years. The annual production features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classic score as well as costume and set designs by Emmy-winning designer Zack Brown.

A family-inclusive and sensory-friendly performance for audiences with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities, or other individualized needs will be offered on Sunday, December 15 at 4:30 p.m.

About Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is one of the most well-known ballets of all time. Based on German author E.T.A. Hoffman's 1816 tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, the first ballet adaptation premiered in 1892 at the Imperial Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia. PBT has performed versions of The Nutcracker since the 1970s and has presented Orr's Pittsburgh-inspired interpretation since 2002.

PBT's version opens with a Christmas Eve party in an early 20th-century Shadyside neighborhood, where a gift from mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer sparks an adventure for young Marie Stahlbaum. The Nutcracker follows Marie, the Nutcracker Prince, and the Sugar Plum Fairy on a journey into the Land of Enchantment.

The story unfolds with classical ballet performances, ranging from the ethereal Waltz of the Snowflakes to the virtuosic dances of the Land of Enchantment. The choreography culminates with a Grand Pas de deux for the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier before the story returns to the Stahlbaum home, leaving Marie to wonder, “Was it all a dream?”

Expand your experience at the ballet with these free PBT Education and Community Engagement programs that are open to all ticket holders.

Family Workshop | Saturday, Dec. 7 | 12:45 p.m.

Families and kids will be treated to story time, a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Drosselmeyer's magic tricks, and a demonstration of the “Joy” dance from Act II, performed by Pittsburgh Ballet Theater students! To participate in this program, go to the Benedum Center multi-purpose room at the promenade level. Register here

Artist Q&A | Saturday, Dec. 7 | after the 7 p.m. performance

Chat with PBT artists in the Saturday, December 7th show! Directly after the performance in the theater.

Ballet Class for Scouts | Sunday, Dec. 8 | 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Bring your troop to a performance of The Nutcracker and kick it off with a pre-show ballet class at the Benedum Center! No dance experience is required for this fun, beginners' workshop. Warm up, learn basic ballet steps, and try out modified choreography from The Nutcracker. Appropriate for girl scouts and boy scouts. $10 per scout, in addition to ticket purchase. Limited availability - click here for more information!

Schedule

Between December 8-28, 2023, PBT will offer 21 performances of The Nutcracker. The complete schedule can be found here.

Ticket Information

Single tickets start at $25 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666. Subscription packages are also available. More information is available at pbt.org or by calling 412-454-9107.

Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. More information is available at pbt.org/groups.

Coming to PBT in the 2024-2025 Season:

Romeo and Juliet with the PBT Orchestra – February 14-16, 2025, at the Benedum Center

Spring Mix: 5 for 55 – April 4-6, 2025, at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

The Wizard of Oz with the PBT Orchestra – May 9-18, 2025, at the Benedum Center

About Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has been Pittsburgh's premier professional ballet company since 1969. Today, PBT is a nationally recognized ballet company of 31 professional dancers, a training institution for over 1,200 students of all ages, and an incubator for education and accessibility programs in classrooms, libraries, and community centers throughout the region. The company, under the leadership of artistic director Adam W. McKinney and executive director Nicholas Dragga, performs a wide-ranging repertoire of classical ballets, contemporary masterworks, and new commissions in nearly 50 performances annually.

