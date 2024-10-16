Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to Present Pittsburgh Premiere of Trey McIntyre's PETER PAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Peter Pan will open next Friday, October 25 at the Benedum Center. This family-friendly ballet is a Pittsburgh premiere by choreographer Trey McIntyre. It will run October 25 through 27 at the Benedum Center as the opening production of PBT's 2024-25 Emerald 55th Anniversary season.

PBT invites audiences to escape to Neverland for a daring adventure with Peter, Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, Wendy, John and Michael in this exciting Pittsburgh premiere. The production includes the familiar faces of many PBT artists, including:

Principal artists Hannah Carter and Tommie Lin Kesten, who both portray Wendy

Soloist Colin McCaslin and Corps de Ballet member Jack Hawn as Captain Hook

Soloists Grace Rookstool and Diane Yohe as Tinkerbell

Corps de Ballet members Jonathan Breight and Josiah Kauffman as Peter

The complete casting list can be found here.

This version of Peter Pan is a fresh interpretation of the classic tale told through the eyes of a child. Peter Pan closely follows the classic book by J.M. Barrie, and includes its beloved characters. This enchanting ballet is a breathtaking experience for audiences of all ages.

“We are thrilled to invite audiences to escape to Neverland with us for Trey McIntyre's incredibly imaginative and entertaining Peter Pan,” said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. “I am very excited to introduce it to Pittsburgh. I think audiences will have enthusiastic responses because of its unparalleled flying scenes, dramatic sword fights, inventive costumes, familiar story and magnificent choreography.”

McIntyre's creative version of Peter Pan premiered in 2002 at Houston Ballet, where he worked as a Choreographic Associate. The ballet is set to the original music of composer Edward Elgar as arranged by Niel DePonte. Audiences are transported into an extravagant make-believe world through the visionary set designs by Tom Boyd, fantastical costumes by Broadway costumer Jeanne Button, stunning flying effects by ZFX and magical lighting by Christina Giannelli.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Peter Pan is generously sponsored by The Benter Foundation.

PBT will offer the following PBT Education and Community Engagement programs to expand the performance experience, and are open to all ticket holders:

Opening Night Preview | Friday, Oct 25 | 6:30 p.m.

With Peter Pan Choreographer Trey McIntyre and Stager Dawn Scannell. Location: Benedum Center, promenade level.

Tea with Tink | Saturday, Oct. 26 | 12:45 p.m.

Get kids ready for the performance with some Peter Pan fun! Read the story with us, try out Tinkerbell's dance, and watch a short Peter Pan vignette performed by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre students. “Tea” and cookies provided! Location: Benedum Center multi-purpose room, promenade level. Advance registration is required and can be completed here.

Artist Q&A | Saturday, Oct. 26 | after the 7:30 p.m. performance

Chat with PBT artists about their roles in the performance, working with the choreographer and more. Location: In the theater.

Curtain Up! | Sunday, Oct. 27 | 1 p.m.

The program begins with a special opportunity to watch the last few minutes of company class and a chat with the “flying” team from ZFX. Location: In the theater.

Registration is not required for most events but is for Tea with Tinkerbell on October 26.

Schedule

PBT will perform Peter Pan on the following dates and times:

Friday, October 25, 2024 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 26, 2024 – 2:00 PM

Saturday, October 26, 2024 – 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 27, 2024 – 2:00 PM

Ticket Information

Single tickets start at $25 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666.

Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. More information is available at pbt.org/groups.

Coming to PBT in the 2024-2025 Season:

Watch the 2024-2025 Video for our 55th Emerald Season!

The Nutcracker – December 6-27, 2024, at the Benedum Center

Romeo and Juliet with the PBT Orchestra – February 14-16, 2025, at the Benedum Center

Spring Mix: 5 for 55 – April 4-6, 2025, at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

The Wizard of Oz with the PBT Orchestra – May 9-18, 2025 at the Benedum Center

