Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Signs New Male Dancer for 2019-2020 Season

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr has hired Josiah Kauffman of Belgrade, Montana to the company roster as an apprentice for PBT's 50th Anniversary Season in 2019-2020, which opens Oct. 25-27, with "Giselle" with the PBT Orchestra.

Kauffman is the sixth new dancer added to the company roster for the 2019-2020 season, joining Erin Casale, Grace Rookstool, Allison Durand, Jack Hawn and Sam DerGregorian.

Single ticket sales for "Giselle" and other 50th Anniversary Season productions open Aug. 6, at www.pbt.org, 412-456-6666 or the Box Office at Theater Square. Tickets start at $28. Subscription packages, starting at $81, are available now by visiting www.pbt.org or calling 412-454-9107.

Josiah Kauffman was born and raised in beautiful Montana, where he began dancing at the age of 9. At 16 he moved to complete his training with Robert Moore and Pollyana Ribeiro at their studio, EnPointe Indiana Ballet. He's excited to begin his career with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You