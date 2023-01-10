Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Presents Michael Pink's DRACULA On Valentine's Weekend

Performances are on February 10-12, 2023 at the Benedum Center.

Jan. 10, 2023  
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will be staging Michael Pink's world-renowned Dracula for the first time ever in Pittsburgh on February 10-12, 2023 at the Benedum Center. The ballet has been viewed and lauded by millions of people worldwide for more than 20 years. The powerful choreography and spine-tingling drama in this entrancing production create a provocative and riveting performance.

"Michael Pink's Dracula is unlike anything Pittsburgh has ever seen before," said PBT Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler. "The gothic scenery, theatrical choreography and exquisite storytelling really underline the attraction of the Dracula myth to audiences far beyond the ballet world. This production is for anyone who loves literature, period costumes or just a dramatic night out!!"

Dracula is based on Bram Stoker's 1897 novel detailing London businessman Jonathan Harker's journey to Transylvania to meet Count Dracula, the perfect picture of courtly elegance and menacing force. Dracula, a vampire surviving on the blood of the living, casts spells over Jonathan and his friends, who must sacrifice everything to stop him.

Michael Pink created Dracula in 1996 in collaboration with England's Northern Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Christopher Gable (1940-1998). Widely regarded as a ballet far ahead of its time, the production has maintained its appeal as a cutting-edge and theatrical presentation of the unique style of "dance drama" that made Michael Pink famous.

The score is by Philip Feeney, the costume and set design are by Tony Award-winner Lez Brotherston and the lighting design is by Emmy Award-winner David Grill.

Note: This production of Dracula is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older.




