Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Performs With The United States Air Force Band

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will be a part of the United States Air Force Band's Season of Hope online holiday event.

Footage of the Sugar Plum Fairy's grand pas de deux from PBT's upcoming "Fireside Nutcracker" will be set to the music of the USAFB. The event will be hosted on the United States Air Force Band's Facebook account and YouTube channel on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.

The free online event will also include segments from Broadway superstars Megan Hilty and Christopher Jackson, along with GRAMMY-nominated hip-hop artist Christylez Bacon alongside the United States Air Force Band.

Other ballet companies participating in the event include Buffa's Dance Studio & Burke Civic Ballet, C and C Dance Company, Just Dance!, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Virginia Ballet Company & School, The Washington Ballet, The Washington School of Ballet - Professional Training Division and Westmoreland Ballet. This concert is presented in partnership with MGM National Harbor.