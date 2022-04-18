Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Offers Expanded Education Programs For SWAN LAKE With The PBT Orchestra

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre invites audiences to take a deeper dive into the enduring love story of Swan Lake with the PBT Orchestra, running May 6 - 15 at the Benedum Center through a variety of virtual and in-person free educational programs. Programs include thoughtful discussions about the ballet's cultural implications, a conversation with dance historian Elizabeth Kaye and Artistic Director Susan Jaffe about Jaffe's new choreography, a dance the story workshop for children and more.

"Swan Lake has had an immense cultural impact over the last 150 years and we're so excited to bring its rich text to life for audiences through a vibrant range of programs," says Director of Education and Community Engagement Kathryn Gigler. "Today's global moment offers us the opportunity to engage audiences around Swan Lake's place in a complex sociopolitical context as well as its transcendent beauty as a work of art."

Educational programs include:

Dance the Story | Thursday, May 5 | 5:30 p.m.: Live on Zoom. A movement-based story time for children. Registration required.

Virtual Preview: "The Fascinating History of Swan Lake: The World's Most Beloved Ballet" | Thursday, May 5 | 7 p.m.: Live on Zoom. An insightful introduction to the ballet with dance historian and New York Times #1 bestselling author Elizabeth Kaye. Performance tickets not required. Registration required.

Director's Cut | Friday, May 6 | 6:30 p.m.: At the Benedum Center. An opening night conversation between noted dance historian Elizabeth Kaye and Artistic Director Susan Jaffe about Jaffe's new choreography for this iconic ballet. Space is limited! Registration requested.

ViewPointe | Saturday, May 7 | 6:30 p.m.: At the Benedum Center. PBT Music Director and Principal Conductor Charles Barker previews Swan Lake with a look at ballet's most transcendent score. Registration requested.

Ballet Warmup | Sunday, May 8 | 1 p.m.: At the Benedum Center. Attendees watch the last few minutes of company class and talk with Principal Dancer Alejandro Diaz about the role of Prince Siegfried. No registration necessary.

Dancer Q&A | Sunday, May 8 | After the performance: At the Benedum Center. Retiring Principal Dancer Alexandra Kochis shares her Swan Lake story.

Plus, a two-part virtual series hosted by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and World Affairs Council Pittsburgh examines Swan Lake as a cultural touchpoint in the context of Russia's current war on Ukraine, as well as the role of artistic performance in cultural exchange and global conflict. Guests can register for free at pbt.org/swan-lake.

Reconsidering Swan Lake: Culture and Context with Natalie Rouland, Ph.D., Washington Ballet, and Nancy Condee, Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh | Wednesday, May 4 at noon | Via Zoom

Cultural Exchange and Global Conflict: Swan Lake and Beyond with Mila Sanina, journalist and Adriana Helbig, Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh | Wednesday, May 11 at noon | Via Zoom

Effective April 4, 2022, the Benedum Center will no longer require vaccination or masking for the audience or staff. In addition, audience members will be permitted to consume food and drinks in the auditoriums. For more information, visit trustarts.org/welcome.

Guests can register for education programs at pbt.org/swan-lake. Single tickets to the performance start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666. Groups of 10 or more save up to 50% at pbt.org/groups. Swan Lake with the PBT Orchestra runs May 6 - 15 at the Benedum Center and features new choreography by Artistic Director Susan Jaffe.