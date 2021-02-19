Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces Spring Virtual Programming

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will release three filmed performances, available to watch online beginning this March with "Boléro" at Carnegie Museum of Art. Two programs filmed at WQED's historic Fred Rogers Studio will premiere in April and May.

"We're thrilled to be able to share our art in a digital format this spring," Artistic Director Susan Jaffe said. "Dance isn't confined to the theater, and these programs are a testament to the creativity and dedication of our outstanding dancers and staff."

The company's pivot to virtual programming began last summer with PBT en Pointe, which featured three pieces of original choreography created by PBT company dancers via Zoom during lock down. PBT returned to online performance in December for "Fireside Nutcracker," an adaptation of the classic holiday ballet that was viewed by nearly 50,000 people in over 30 countries.

All virtual performances will be available through a private link on pbt.org.

In February, PBT premiered live performances of "Boléro," featuring new choreography from Artistic Director Susan Jaffe, to limited audiences in Carnegie Museum of Art's Hall of Sculpture. A recording of "Boléro," including an introduction and guided tour of selected artworks in the Hall by Carnegie Museum of Art's Assistant Curator of Fine Arts Akemi May, will be the first of PBT's virtual spring programs. PBT subscribers who have chosen to donate the cost of their subscription back to the ballet will receive priority access to the program on March 22-28, 2021. The public will receive access to the program via pbt.org beginning April 5-11, 2021. All streams of "Boléro" will be free.

Two virtual programs filmed by the PBT company at WQED's historic Fred Rogers Studio in February will premiere online in April and May. The first of these programs, which runs approximately 24 minutes, features Dwight Rhoden's "Ave Maria" and excerpts from "The Sleeping Beauty" and "Don Quixote." The second, which runs approximately 20 minutes, features Sasha Janes' "Lascia la Spina," Jaffe's "Carmina Terra" and excerpts from "Coppelia."

Program 1 will be available April 19-25, 2021 and Program 2 will be available May 3-9, 2021. Subscribers who have donated their tickets back to the ballet will receive instant access to the programs. Members of the public and subscribers who have not donated their tickets will have access to the both programs for a donation of $50 or a single program for $35.