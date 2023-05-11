Pittsburg Theatre Company Presents IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Opening In June

---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Pittsburg Theatre Company <>

Date: Thu, May 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM

Subject: Press Release: It Shoulda Been You opens in June - A Wedding Musical with a Twist

To: <newsdesk@broadwayworld.com>

View this email in your browser

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU

How is Pittsburg Theatre Company celebrating the month of June? With a wedding musical, of course! It Shoulda Been You opens June 17 to June25th at the California Theatre in Pittsburg, CA.

It Shoulda Been You is a hilarious and heart warming musical with a Culture Clash for the ages when two families from wildly different backgrounds come together to celebrate a wedding. The bride (Shelly McDowell) is Jewish. The groom (Liam Cody) is Catholic. Her mother (Pear Michaels) is a force of nature, his mother (Dianna Schepers) is a tempest in a cocktail shaker; all the while the sister of the bride and co-maid of honor (Clarisse Nicole) is caught in the middle, holding everything together. As if the union weren't complicated enough, the bride's ex-boyfriend (Phillip Leyva) arrives, bringing the wedding to a halt and throwing both families into chaos. The show is full of twists and turns and one huge unexpected plot twist that delivers the biggest surprise in years--but no spoilers here! Plots are hatched, promises broken, secrets exposed - it's enough to make the most experienced wedding planner (Terry Tracy) throw up his hands and say "I didn't see that coming!"

It Shoulda Been You is a newer musical that features a wide variety of musical numbers from power ballads to ensemble quartets. Directed by Tina Smith (Nunsense), with choreography by Shelly McDowell (Addams Family and Sister Act) and musical direction with live orchestration by Jennifer Krey, It Shoulda Been You is one show you do not want to miss.The balance of the cast includes Tony Gardner, Kyle Jacques, Ravyn Lee, RonnTon, Katie Rapolas, Josie Rapolas, Kyle Walz-Smith, and David Ward.

It Shoulda Been You: June 17-25, 2023. California Theatre (351 Railroad Ave., Pittsburg, CA. For tickets, visit www.ptcca.org or call 925-439-PLAY. Ticket prices $22-$30)