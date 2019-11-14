Photo Flash: First Look At FOREVER PLAID At Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO is celebrating the 15th season of the CLO Cabaret with the first show ever performed at the venue - FOREVER PLAID! This show is just as perfect a fit for the unique Cabaret space now as it was in the Cabeinaugural season. This New York musical comedy hit is the deliciously funny and charming story of "The Plaids," a classic 1950s all-male singing group, who were killed in a car crash on their way to their first big gig! Audiences will be rolling in the aisles and tapping their toes as "The Plaids" are miraculously revived to perform the concert-that-never-was in this hilariously nostalgic musical! Performing precision harmonies and executing their delightfully outlandish choreography with over-zealous precision, "The Plaids" perform some of the 1950s greatest hits: "Catch a Falling Star," "Three Coins in the Fountain," "Love Is a Many Splendored Thing" and "Magic Moments."

Tickets are available online at CLOCabaret.com, by calling 412-456-6666 or at the Box Office at Theater Square.



