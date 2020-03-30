PNC Broadway In Pittsburgh Announces 2020-21 Season - HADESTOWN, HAMILTON, and More

The 2020-2021 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season has been announced, featuring Hadestown and Hamilton, as well as Oklahoma!, Ain't Too Proud, My Fair Lady, The Cher Show, Pretty Woman: The Musical and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Season specials include return engagements of fan favorites in Pittsburgh, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical and Blue Man Group.

"When the world and life as we knew it turned upside down at the beginning of March, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust was forced to delay many events, including our 2020-2021 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season announcement," says Marc Fleming, Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Broadway Programming for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "We received overwhelming feedback from Broadway audiences that they couldn't wait to learn about next season's shows. Hearing our fans' message loud and clear, we are humbled and excited to let the region know about our Tony Award-winning schedule, one of the best in the history of the series. It's clear that the arts offer a guiding light in dimmer times and I think everyone is looking forward to gathering to see the curtain rise again in the Cultural District."

The PNC Foundation joins the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust in bringing the best of Broadway to entertain, enlighten, and complement the rich experiences that add to the region's exceptional quality of life. The eight season presentations and two season specials contribute to the city's reputation as a major destination for the arts, culture, and world-class entertainment.

Subscription packages to the eight-show the series range from $240 to $909 per subscription. Single tickets generally go on sale six to eight weeks in advance of the show's opening. Group discounts apply to orders of 10 tickets or more for most events.





