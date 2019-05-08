PLO Announces The 2019 CLOE Award Winners

The Pittsburgh CLO Guild is proud to announce that The Kobus Family (Christine, Tom, and their daughters, Christy and Diana) will be honored with the CLOE Award for Community Service at the 64th Annual Pittsburgh CLO Guild Gala on June 1 at the Rivers Casino Event Center. The CLOE award was established in 2011 to recognize and celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to our community.

Christine and Tom Kobus, along with their daughters, Christy and Diana, have been devoted to many philanthropic efforts that have benefitted Pittsburgh CLO and many other community organizations in our region. Christine has been a Pittsburgh CLO board member since 1992, serving on the Executive Committee and Chairing the Education Committee. Christine has also served on the boards, often in leadership roles, of numerous other non-profits including Variety - The Children's Charity, The Midwife Center for Birth & Women's Health and Parental Stress Center. Tom serves on the National Aviary board. Following in their parent's philanthropic footsteps, Christy and Diana have been active members of the Pittsburgh CLO Ambassadors since 2014 and have twice Co-Chaired the Ambassadors Wine Tasting and Silent Auction.

The CLOE Award presentation will take place at the Pittsburgh CLO Guild Gala, co-chaired by Evie Barnes, Gail Costa and Cher Kotovsky. The event will showcase the 2019 Pittsburgh CLO Summer Season opening production of Grease with a themed evening titled "Greased Lightnin'- The Rydell High Prom." This incredible evening will include a Silent Auction, music by the John Parker Band, dinner and dancing.

Proceeds from the Gala support Pittsburgh CLO Guild's commitment to Pittsburgh CLO, including mainstage productions and arts education programs such as the Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater, CLO Summer Internship Program and the CLO Mini Stars. The Guild also offers college scholarship assistance to deserving students pursuing musical theater training. For additional information or Gala reservations, please contact Taylor Duda at 412-281-3973 x234 or tduda@pittsburghclo.org.





