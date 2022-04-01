PCT Announces Spring Gallery Crawl In The Cultural District

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces the return of the annual Spring Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to Midnight featuring over 20 free events at 14 Crawl Stops located in Pittsburgh Cultural Trust galleries, and other various outdoor and indoor locations and public spaces. This Crawl includes the return of the popular Crawl After Dark event: Silent Disco, taking place at SPACE Gallery between 10:00 p.m. and midnight.

Several highlights from the 2022 Spring Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District include four featured exhibits at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Galleries: a multidisciplinary exhibit by Italian-born artist Cinzia Campolese making its debut at Wood Street, Deaf Brown American Mom by Flan Flaherty at SPACE, Simply Devine: A Retrospective of Danny Devine, honoring the life and works of artist Danny Devine, at 820 Liberty and BRAIN BONE BLOOD by DS Kinsel at 707 Penn. Crawl goers will have the opportunity to chat with artists Kinsel and Flaherty during an Artist Talk and Walk starting at 707 Penn from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Other visual arts events are a Pop-up Exhibition & Experience featuring a multitude of visual artists accompanied with hip-hop, indie, and aesthetics for the eyes - all curated by Redfishbowl located on the 4th floor of Trust Arts Education Center. Also taking place in the Trust Arts Education Center is The Village, a youth performance space featuring live music, literary art, and visual art in the Peirce Studio curated by Jacquea Mae. The lineup of performers come from all around Pittsburgh including Byron Nash & Jacquea Mae, Yusef Shelton, Nairobi, Livefromthecity, and SUPA' NxC. DJ Ghost, DJ Jersey, and DJ Prince Jay will also be highlighted on stage between musical sets.

Another featured event is the Pittsburgh Art Bus presented by Redfishbowl at the Trust Oasis, artist Ashley Hodder will do live painting on the Art Bus, accompanied by performances from Sierra Sellers, slowdanger, Madame Trio, Self, and Cyphadeen. AmunRay will be hosting a community canvas along with an art market featuring work by Dante Campudoni, Social Living, and Korey Edmonson.

Crawl After Dark features the return of the ever popular Silent Disco at SPACE Gallery. This special dance party has been made even more accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing and features three local Djs; DJ Inception, DJ Asthetics, and Buscrates that will keep the music flowing between 10:00 p.m. and midnight. Cochlear implant and hearing aid compatibility, as well as music-controlled lighting features, will enhance the experience.

"This particular Crawl is shining an important light on the Deaf and hard of hearing community we have here in Pittsburgh and creating a safe space for them within our Cultural District," says Terri Bell, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement and the Crawl's Programming Manager. "One of our featured exhibits, Deaf Brown American Mom, is created by a phenomenal, local artist, Fran Flaherty and that relationship encouraged us to take greater care in preparing a Silent Disco that could be enjoyed by all."

Participating Cultural District partners in the spring Crawl include Adda Coffee & Tea House, Arcade Comedy, Con Alma, love Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh CAPA School, and Urban Pathways 6 - 12 Charter School.

To view the full lineup for the Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District visit: TrustArts.org/Crawl. Gallery Crawl locations are universally accessible, unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit TrustArts.org/Accessibility or call (412) 456-6666.

Effective April 4, 2022, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust venue entry requirements including proof of vaccination and masking will be determined on a per event basis, as set by the artist or promoter. Proof of vaccination and masking is not required for the 2022 Spring Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District. This decision was made in response to low positivity levels in Allegheny County. We will continually monitor CDC, state and local health requirements and adjust as necessary. Learn about the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's health and safety policy at TrustArts.org/Welcome.

Community partners will adhere to their own health and safety protocols, please visit TrustArts.org/Crawl for more information.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Gallery lineup

Wood Street Galleries

Cinzia Campolese

Making its U.S. premiere and debuting at the spring Crawl, this exhibit represents a collection of six new creations developed in recent years by Montreal based artist Cinzia Campolese. The works revolve around the concepts of presence and perception of space in both digital and physical environments: Error; In between, you; Frame of reference (Triptych); Binary clash (series); Reloading the real (series); and Equilibrium.

Available for viewing until June 26.

SPACE

Deaf Brown American Mom| Fran Flaherty

Through humor, technology, and history, Fran Flaherty's exhibit examines her experiences as a Deaf brown artist mom and how to find her place in the city she now calls her home. With over seventy artworks, Flaherty's exhibit provides a range of media such as silk prints, photographs, 3D prints, digital fabricated pieces, acrylic paintings to express her work of living in a post 2016 America.

Available for viewing until May 15.

707 Gallery

BRAIN BONE BLOOD | DS Kinsel

BRAIN BONE BLOOD is a solo exhibition by DS Kinsel that presents a collection of artifacts exploring abstracted anatomy, jujuism, and the amalgamation of identities.

Available for viewing until May 15.

Pop up Galleries and Exhibits

820 Liberty Ave

Simply Devine: A Retrospective of Danny Devine

Simply Devine: A Retrospective of Danny Devine (1982-2021) showcases thought-provoking, uplifting, joyful, and playful works created by the late Pittsburgh native. Danny was a respected graffiti writer, muralist, photographer, printmaker, painter, mentor, and friend to many. The immersive exhibition embodies Danny's dedication to creativity and his prolific artistic output - taking viewers on a visual journey exploring his complexity as an artist.

Available for viewing until June 12.